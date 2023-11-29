My Hero Academia chapter 408 reveals the third OFA user's name

With the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 408 released, the manga made some new revelations. While one of the former chapters showed the identity of One For All quirk's second user, the upcoming chapter is set to reveal the identity of the third user. Fortunately, through the spoilers, fans have the opportunity to get an early peek at the same.

The manga's previous chapter revealed All For One's past and how he and Yoichi were born. AFO believed that everything in the world belonged to him. Hence, he started stealing quirks, becoming strong. During this, Yoichi tried to run away with OFA's second user Kudou. However, AFO did not like it and erased Yoichi from existence.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia chapter 408.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 spoilers: One For All third user's name gets revealed

Kudo and Bruce as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

When Izuku Midoriya first saw One For All's vestiges, the only two former One For All users whose identities were hidden were the second and third users. Since then, fans have been on the lookout for the manga to reveal the same.

Luckily, a few chapters ago, the manga revealed that the second user's name was Kudou. Surprisingly, he was a very notable person, one who was hated by All For One for being the person who tried to take Yoichi Shigaraki away from him.

However, it wasn't the same for One For All's third user as he was only a friend of the second user. As revealed by My Hero Academia chapter 408 spoilers, One For All third user's name is "ブルース," which is read as "Bruce." There was also a different interpretation of the name that can be read as "Blues." However, My Hero Academia manga leaker on X @RukasuMHA remained adamant that the name was "Bruce."

The leaker also provided an explanation for the same. Given that the third user possessed the Meta Quirk: Fa Jin, there was reason to believe that his name was derived from the same.

Fa Jin, in the series, is a quirk that allows a user to store kinetic energy and use it when they require it. However, it also has a real-world meaning. In Chinese martial arts, Fa Jin means to discharge power explosively.

Izuku Midoriya using Fa Jin in the anime (Image via BONES)

Given that the world-famous artist and actor Bruce Lee used Fa Jin in his One-Punch technique, there is reason to believe the third One For All user's name was derived from the actor's name.

That said, fans weren't too fond of the name. Compared to the names of the other One For All users, Bruce stood out a bit too much. Some fans even wished to wait until My Hero Academia chapter 408 would get officially published to confirm the same.

"Bruce" as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Given that the character had blue hair, and the name could also be read as "Blues," some fans believed that his actual name might be "Blues" and not "Bruce." Nevertheless, there is no way of confirming the same until My Hero Academia chapter 408 is officially published on Monday.

