My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi reveals his new favorite manga

My Hero Academia’s fanbase is known to be quite active on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit, where discussions take place. In most cases, discussions revolve around the latest chapters and episode release dates. However, the mangaka recently seems to have given his input on a topic that many people didn’t expect - the current manga that he likes.

It isn’t uncommon to see manga artists pick up popular and mainstream manga in their free time. The frequency, however, is quite low, given the sheer workload that mangakas of his caliber often have.

The My Hero Academia mangaka, Kohei Horikoshi, revealed that he is reading Blooming Love and Skip and Loafer at the moment, drawing a frenzy of reactions from Twitter.

My Hero Academia fans react to Horikoshi’s current favorite manga series - Skip and Loafer and Blooming Love

Fans were quite happy to see that the My Hero Academia mangaka was reading Skip and Loafer - a manga and anime series hasn’t really received the recognition it deserves. The show is known for its accurate portrayal of romance that one experiences during their early adulthood and teenage years.

As per the tweet, Horikoshi admitted that Skip and Loafer and Blooming Love were his comfort reads. He also expressed his desire to read these titles forever. This is high praise coming from a seasoned manga artist who is incredibly successful in this line of work.

"Recently, 'Blooming Love' and 'Skip and Loafer' have been my comfort manga. I want to keep reading them forever." Horikoshi's comment in this week's Jump:"Recently, 'Blooming Love' and 'Skip and Loafer' have been my comfort manga. I want to keep reading them forever." https://t.co/0cCNkRxLTk

It wasn't surprising to see that fans appreciated the mangaka's taste. Both the aforementioned manga titles have slowly been getting recognition from mainstream manga readers. The content in both those anime series is above-par and fans were happy to share similar tastes with one of their favorite mangakas.

That being said, Blooming Love hasn't managed to garner the attention that Skip and Loafer did. While most fans seemed to have appreciated his taste, there were a few people in the comments section that decided to take a dig at the mangaka.

One fan, in particular, wondered what they would do with information such as this. Another fan joked about My Hero Academia series taking breaks due to Horikoshi reading Skip and Loafer and Blooming Love in his free time.

Speaking of negative comments, there was one person who stated that nobody liked Horikoshi. This tweet was uncalled for and My Hero Academia fans were quick to silence the user in question.

Final thoughts

Given that the manga industry is known for its incredibly high-pressure work environment, it wasn't surprising to see Horikoshi pick up slice-of-life romance mangas. One of the highlights of a slice-of-life romance series is that it makes for a comfortable read that allows people to fondly recollect memories of their youth. Nostalgia is a massive contributing factor to adults picking up such series.

The choice is also proof that the My Hero Academia mangaka enjoys something that isn't exaggerated and over-the-top. Both the manga titles that he's currently reading is slow-paced, and accurately represents young love. The inability to communicate, getting flustered over the smallest detail, and thoroughly enjoying a loved one's time account for the titles' core essence.

Fans were happy to see their favorite mangaka pick up Blooming Love and Skip and Loafer.

