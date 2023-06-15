Skip And Loafer Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect, Countdown, And More

Skip and Loafer episode 12 will be released on June 20, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The anime is still continuing strong, with the first season generating a lot of attention and has proved to be a big hit in the otaku community, earning an 8.2 out of 10 rating on IMDb and an 8.5 on MyAnimeList. Moreover, since the television airing of episode 11, anticipation for Skip and Loafer episode 12 has grown substantially.

As episode 11 of Skip and Loafer, titled Hype and Excitement, aired on June 13, viewers got to see Shima and his classmates' musical play as well as the school festival, about which Mitsumi was quite thrilled.

Fans also got to see Shima's younger brother and Ririka at the end of the programme. However, the chapter ended on a cliffhanger regarding what Ririka would do next, as she came to the school festival. Viewers are now eagerly waiting to see what will happen in Skip and Loafer episode 12.

In Skip and Loafer episode 12, Shima will, at last, confront Ririka

Release date and time, where to watch

With a total of 12 episodes in this season, the last episode, Skip and Loafer episode 12 will premiere on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Kansai Telecasting Company will all broadcast Skip and Loafer episode 12 in Japan. Furthermore, Skip and Loafer episode 12 will be available on Crunchyroll for anyone living outside of Southeast Asia.

Although the first three episodes of Skip and Loafer are free, fans can only see Skip and Loafer episode 12 of the show by paying for one of Crunchyroll's subscription services. The premium memberships, Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month), are the most popular packs among viewers and those who want to seek a constant streaming experience without any ads can subscribe to one of these packs.

Due to the fact that the release time changes depending on different regions and time zones, the following release dates are included for Skip and Loafer episode 12:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7.30 pm, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 pm, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

A brief recap of Skip and Loafer episode 11

The first day of the Tsubame West School festival marked the start of the eleventh episode of Skip and Loafer. Fans watched Mitsumi, Kazakami, and Takamine working and interacting with guests as the show continued during the school festival. After that, Shima and his classmates performed a play in which Shima played the part of Johan.

As the performance ended, Mitsumi took a break and was seen conversing with Mika, but Mika's friends soon arrived, and she joined them, leaving Mitsumi alone. As this happened, Mitsumi observed and noticed that all of her classmates' middle school friends or families had arrived and that Tokyo is their home. However, this was not the case for her.

Then the scene switched to the art studio, where Yuzuki was there with her work on display. Mitsumi complimented her painting, which pleased her, but Yuzuki began to complain to her that everyone who comes does not observe her work, including Makoto. However, as they were talking, visitors came. Later, Makoto also came with her friends, bearing refreshments for Yuzuki.

Skip And Loafer episode 12 Release Date (Image via P. A. Works)

There, Yuzuki began to converse with Makoto's friends. Makoto then introduced Yuzuki to them and proceeded to tell them about her painting, which made Yuzuki pleased and altered her perspective towards Makoto. Following that, Mitsumi, Mika, Makoto, and Yuzuki were all spotted enjoying a break and spending time with one another. Later, everyone returned to their assigned duties, and Mitsumi joined Takamine.

The first day of the event came to a conclusion, and viewers saw Chris speaking to Ririka. However, as they were conversing, Ririka learned about the school festival. The action then switched to the school festival's second day, when Shima was seen speaking with Narumi.

Next, Shima's mother and younger brother Keiri appeared in the episode. While Shima's mother was buying snacks, Keiri wandered off, and they parted ways.

Skip And Loafer episode 12 Release Date (Image via P. A. Works)

Keiri then went to Class 1-3, where Shima and his classmates were. Mitsumi noticed Keiri's keychain on his backpack as he entered the room and recognised him as Shima's younger brother. As this was disclosed, everyone started to find Shima, but the latter was watching Narumi play. Soon after the play concluded, Mukai found Shima and they both headed over to the class, where they saw Keiri, who was being watched by other students.

On the other side, Mitsumi located Shima's mother and began escorting her to the classroom. However, as they were walking down the corridor, Ririka happened to cross Shima's mother, and both were shocked to see one other.

What to expect from Skip and Loafer episode 12?

Fans were left hanging when Skip and Loafer episode 11 came to an end, but they will find out in Skip and Loafer episode 12, how Ririka will confront Shima's mother. Not only that, but in Skip and Loafer episode 12, Shima will tell Ririka that he is finally enjoying his high school life, to which Ririka will reply that he may do whatever he wants and she will never see him again.

The conclusion of the school festival and the explanation for Kazakami's bid for the school council presidency will also be included in Skip and Loafer episode 12. The episode will see students receiving prizes, which will be handed out once the festival is over. Finally, Shima will appear cheerful in the presence of Mitsumi.

