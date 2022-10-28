My Hero Academia: 4 students with awful childhoods (and 4 that were normal)

U.A. students come from different walks of life in My Hero Academia.

Some of them had relatively normal childhoods with very few conflicts. They should be the lucky ones in My Hero Academia. More than a few students had miserable experiences growing up, mainly due to a Quirk or lack thereof.

With that said, Class 1-A students are built from something really strong in My Hero Academia. Regardless of whether or not they had a good childhood, they all became fine heroes in their own right.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain manga spoilers from the latest chapter.

These students had a rough upbringing in My Hero Academia

4) Izuku Midoriya

Quirkless people make up a very small percentage of the general public, and naturally, they are ostracized for their lack of powers. Midoriya experienced as much in the early days of My Hero Academia. He was regularly bullied by Bakugo when they were in middle school.

The most heartbreaking part is that Midoriya wanted to be a hero, but he knew that wasn't likely without a Quirk. Thankfully, his luck turned around after rescuing Bakugo from a minor villain.

All Might would later choose Midoriya to be the ninth holder of the OFA Quirk.

3) Yuga Aoyama

rennie, @rllyrenii you say it as aoyama yuga? I've been saying it as ua traitor this whole time you say it as aoyama yuga? I've been saying it as ua traitor this whole time https://t.co/2jcCUkrUmz

Aoyama is another tragic example of a character born without a Quirk. His parents desperately wanted him to have a "normal" childhood. Of course, in the world of My Hero Academia, that simply isn't possible for Quirkless people. They are a small minority within the overall popularity.

Aoyama's parents had no choice but to ask for help. Unfortunately, this led to their son being forced to work under AFO as the U.A. traitor. What's even worse is that Aoyama was given the Navel Laser Quirk, which gives him bowel movements every time he uses it too much.

Aoyama grew up with a lot of guilt on his mind in My Hero Academia. His physical and mental pain is simply too much for anybody of any particular age, let alone a teenage student.

2) Mezo Shoji

AJ . @SassyRaptor



love that he’s comfortable going maskless around his classmates



#MHASpoilers #MHA371 Mezo Shoji. a handsome boy 🥹love that he’s comfortable going maskless around his classmates Mezo Shoji. a handsome boy 🥹♥️love that he’s comfortable going maskless around his classmates #MHASpoilers #MHA371 https://t.co/QHRWfMLL0v

My Hero Academia Chapters 370 and 371 paint a very tragic picture for this Mutant Quirk user. Shoji faced violent discrimination when he was younger, mainly due to his physical appearance. He was even given multiple scars across his mouth.

Despite everything he went through, Shoji never became a villain like Spinner did. Instead, he wanted to set a good example by enrolling in the U.A. and becoming a hero. Shoji even wore a mask just so he wouldn't scare children.

1) Shoto Todoroki

Like most of Endeavor's children, Shoto had a very rough upbringing in My Hero Academia. He was forced to endure abusive training methods just so he could properly train his Quirk. Shoto was also forced to live his father's dream of surpassing his arch rival All Might.

At one point, his own mother had a mental breakdown and gave him a permanent scar, although he never blamed her for the incident. It took several years for Shoto to let go of his resentment towards his father.

Had it not been for Midoriya in the Sports Festival tournament, Shoto would still be a cold and distant person in this series.

By comparison, these students had it much easier in My Hero Academia

4) Momo Yaoyorozu

Very little is known about Momo's earlier life in My Hero Academia. What is known is that she was born into wealth and prosperity. Her family is likely among the richest in Japan. Unlike most of her peers, Momo could practice her powerful Quirk with a vast amount of resources.

Despite her young age, Momo is a very mature student with natural born leadership. Her parents likely raised her very well in that regard.

3) Tsuyu Asui

Despite having a Mutant Quirk, this Class 1-A student has seemingly avoided the same type of discrimination as Mezo Shoji. It helps that Tsuyu grew up in a more urban city than he did in My Hero Academia.

Tsuyu's family life was seen in a bonus chapter dedicated to her. It's only briefly shown, but it seems like she has loving and caring relatives. That's more than can be said for other characters.

2) Kyoka Jiro

Jiro always had the ability to succeed with her musical talents. Her parents strongly encouraged her when she was very little in My Hero Academia. Jiro ended up being a very well-adjusted student by the time she enrolled in the U.A.

She's very lucky to have that kind of support in her early years. Some parents would force their children to be something they're not, like Endeavor did with Shoto and the rest of his siblings.

1) Ochako Uraraka

A loving family goes a very long way in My Hero Academia. Ochako's parents knew the dangers of hero work, but they fully supported their daughter's final decision to join the U.A.

Even going as far back as the Sports Festival, it's clear that Ochako thinks highly of her family. They raised her to be a kind and generous student who looks out for the well-being of her fellow peers. She couldn't have asked for a better system of support than her own parents.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes