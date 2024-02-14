My Hero Academia: Does Camie have romantic feelings for Katsuki Bakugo? Explored

My Hero Academia is a moderately long shonen anime and manga series that has reached its final stage. Up until now, several characters have been introduced. One such character that stood out is Bakugo Katsuki. He appears to be the type of person who doesn’t think, lets his emotions get the better of him, and acts before thinking.

Despite having anger issues, he still displayed his ability to strategize quickly and channel anger in the right direction. This aspect of him made him quite popular, with some fans thinking that some characters in My Hero Academia could have had romantic feelings for him. One such character is Camie. Over time, one question has cropped up on numerous occasions - is Camie in love with Bakugo Katsuki? But no, she doesn’t have romantic feelings for him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Understanding the relationship dynamic between Bakugo Katsuki and Camie

Camie, as seen in the anime series (Image via BONES)

One of the most important things to note is that Camie Utsushimi doesn’t receive much screen time in the series. Since that is the case, the number of interactions compared to other characters is far less. However, it was clear in the My Hero Academia series that Camie has no romantic interest in Bakugo Katsuki.

In fact, she has shown a keen interest in Shoto Todoroki. This wasn’t surprising since he is the most popular one in the group, and plenty of characters seem to have developed a romantic interest in him.

However, that’s not to say that Bakugo and Camie aren’t close in the series. Camie is among the few women in the My Hero Academia series whom Bakugo appreciated. He isn’t the type to appreciate someone until they’ve done something to impress him.

Their relationship can be compared to the one shared between two best friends. Often, people hesitate to tell Bakugo off because he’s extremely confrontational and temperamental. However, Camie doesn’t seem to care, and she never holds herself back when she wants to criticize him. This was seen in chapter 165 of the manga series. She criticized how Bakugo handled the task and passed a snide remark which annoyed him.

Camie's antics, as seen in chapter 166 of My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha/Kohei Horikoshi)

In the next chapter of the My Hero Academia manga, we can see the two interact again. Except this time, Camie used her quirk to create an illusion of Todoroki while fighting a girl. The illusion took Todoroki's form and said,

"Hey now. I've been entranced by your cute face. It would be such a shame for you to spoil it with wrinkles."

Her opponent immediately stopped and changed her demeanor. She was happy that someone like Todoroki spoke to her that way.

However, Camie later revealed this was an illusion, and Bakugo absolutely loved it. He couldn't hold his laughter in and genuinely found Camie funny. Bakugo certainly sees her as his friend and also finds her hilarious. They do not share a romantic relationship in the animanga series.

