Will My Hero Academia manga end before season 7 premieres? Explored

Although its seventh season is set for a Spring 2024 release date, Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga is gearing up for its conclusion sooner rather than later. With the manga currently in its final phase now, fans have started wondering if the anime adaptation will get its seventh season after the manga ends or not.

Horikoshi's magnum opus, the My Hero Academia manga, has fans eagerly awaiting the release of every new chapter as the story progresses toward its gradual end. With the My Hero Academia anime currently scheduled to release on May 4, 2024, the question of the anime adaptation outlasting the manga has often been brought up in the fandom.

Exploring the possibilities of the My Hero Academia manga ending prior to the release of the anime's season 7

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia series is undoubtedly one of the most significant shonen manga and anime of the last decade. With over 400+ chapters, six anime seasons, and three movies, the series has generated a large and dedicated fanbase since it started serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014.

However, the tiring and demanding schedule of releasing a new chapter every week has caught up to Horikoshi, who has stated several times that he wishes to end the manga as soon as possible.

He has gone on multiple periods of breaks as well due to various health issues related to his working schedule for several years. On the other hand, fans have been begging the mangaka to end the manga early or take an extended break to recover from his health issues fully.

That said, the My Hero Academia manga is nearing the end of its final saga. In the latest chapter 410 of the manga, the formidable villain All For One finally met his end at the hands of Katsuki Bakugo, who landed the finishing blow on him.

Considering All For One was the main antagonist, it's hard to imagine the manga dragging on long after his defeat. Although Tomura Shigaraki is still alive and currently locked in a fight against Izuku Midoriya, the probability of him winning against the hero society is unlikely.

Therefore, fans of the series can expect My Hero Academia manga to end in 2024. However, the question of the manga ending before the release of season 7 of the anime is a bit difficult to answer. It would likely come down to whether or not Horikoshi decides to take an extended period of break before ending his series for good.

It's to be noted that the My Hero Academia manga was previously stated to end within 2023. However, the manga's end was delayed due to complications regarding the mangaka's health. Therefore, it cannot be said with absolute certainty whether the manga will end before the premiere of My Hero Academia season 7.

Chapter 411 of the manga will be released on January 7, 2024. With All For One down for the count, it's up to Shigaraki to face the heroes once and for all. While it is certain that he would meet his end sooner or later in the fight, the story would definitely require a few more chapters to provide a satisfying ending to each and every character.

Considering that My Hero Academia season 7 will be airing on May 4, 2024, it is unlikely that the manga will end before the anime's return. If Horikoshi does end up taking a break for a considerable amount of time, then there is almost no way for the manga to end before May. However, if Horikoshi wants to end the manga within 10 to 15 chapters, then the series would likely end prior to the release of season 7 of the anime.

Final thoughts

In the end, it all comes down to Kohei Horikoshi's work-life balance. Suppose the mangaka is able to wrap up the story and provide a fitting conclusion within 15 chapters or less. In that case, the chances are that the My Hero Academia manga will be ending prior to the anime's season 7.

However, if it takes longer for the mangaka to write a proper conclusion to his magnum opus, in that case, the manga cannot certainly end before May 2024.