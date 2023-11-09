Every person who calls Bakugo Kacchan in My Hero Academia

Ever since My Hero Academia was introduced to anime fans all over the world, Katsuki Bakugo has emerged as one of the most prominent characters in the series. Originally introduced as Izuku Midoriya's childhood friend-turned-bully, Bakugo's character development throughout the series has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Despite being considered short-tempered by the majority of the characters, Bakugo has shown his tender side a few times in the series. Midoriya endearingly calls him 'Kacchan', Bakugo's nickname, a portmanteau of Bakugo's first name, Katsuki, and the honorific "chan".

What's interesting is the fact that throughout the series, not everyone refers to him by that name. Midoriya and Kaminari are the only two characters who call Bakugo 'Kacchan' in My Hero Academia, and here's why.

The only two characters who call Bakugo 'Kacchan' in My Hero Academia

1) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya as seen in My Hero Academia(image via Studio Bones)

The friendship between Deku and Bakugo has been one of the highlights of the series. Although they started out as friends in their childhood, Bakugo began to resent Midoriya due to his heroic and brave nature. Instead of proving himself to be more heroic, Bakugo resorted to relentlessly bullying his former friend for being quirkless.

Despite everything that Bakugo has done to Midoriya, the latter never thought less of his friend. Over time, however, Bakugo stopped making Midoriya's life miserable and saw him in a new light after he got to know that he had All Might's quirk. Driven by the sole motive of outshining his former friend, Bakugo vowed to become stronger and prove himself to be the No. 1 hero one day.

Midoriya has referred to Bakugo as 'Kacchan' for the majority of the series, a loving moniker given to the latter when the two were children. Midoriya still calls him 'Kacchan' to this day, as he hopes to reach out to the person whom he believes Bakugo can be rather than the arrogant and aggressive hero-in-training he has become.

2) Denki Kaminari

Denki Kaminari as seen in My Hero Academia(image via Studio Bones)

Although not the closest of friends, Denki Kaminari shares a special bond with Bakugo in the series. At first, Kaminari wasn't entirely fond of Bakugo due to his arrogant and brash attitude.

With time, the two have become more open with each other, to the point where Kaminari sometimes refers to Bakugo as 'Kacchan', which is something that only Midoriya has called him throughout his life. Despite Bakugo's rude behavior, Kaminari often looks past it and resorts to teasing and annoying him.

As the series progresses, the relationship between the two slowly evolves. Kaminari's easygoing and goofy behavior is a direct contrast to Bakugo's arrogant attitude, which often leads to some hilarious and entertaining moments in the series.

With the common goal of becoming professional heroes one day, Bakugo and Kaminari have learned to cooperate with each other effectively. The former even gave the latter valuable advice on how to get stronger with his quirk, which has led to significant development in Kaminari's powers.

To conclude

The nickname 'Kacchan' that was given to Bakugo by Midoriya when they were kids is a symbol of their shared past. Bakugo, on the other hand, calls Midoriya 'Deku', which means 'good for nothing'. He believed it to be true since Midoriya was born without a quirk and was helpless most of the time.

However, in the most recent season of My Hero Academia, Bakugo stopped calling Midoriya 'Deku', especially after the Paranormal Liberation War. The two characters have gotten closer in the past few years after fighting several times and trying to protect each other from their enemies.

