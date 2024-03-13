My Hero Academia: Does Momo Yaoyorozu have a love interest? Explored

My Hero Academia has inarguably one of the biggest and most diverse rosters of characters among the new generation of Shonen. While the relationship dynamics between characters remain a topic of intrigue among fans, one such character is Momo Yaoyorozu, beloved by many.

Since the series' inception, fans have engaged in discussions around Momo's potential love interest. However, it's crucial to note that nothing regarding Momo Yaoyorozu's love interests or potential partners has been confirmed.

My Hero Academia: Momo Yaoyorozu might end up with Shoto Todoroki

Throughout the entirety of the story, Todoroki and Momo Yaoyorozu have mainly been treated and acted as side characters. There haven't even been many interactions between the latter and other characters that might solidify her love interest in any one character.

Since Yaoyorozu is a side character, it is almost set in stone that any and all details regarding her love interests will not be part of the main plot and will most probably be revealed in the epilogue chapters after the end of the story. Since the manga is rapidly approaching its end, it is almost guaranteed that Yaoyoru's love interest will only be revealed in the epilogue.

Additionally, although there have been a lot of fan predictions regarding Momo Yaoyorozu's love interest, Shoto Todoroki stands as the most prominent candidate for her love interest. Since the beginning of the manga, Momo Yaoyorozu has interacted with numerous characters like Itsuka Kendo, Kyoka Jiro, and Tenya Iida, but none of them have been confirmed or even hinted to be Momo's love interest.

Momo's character is characterized by her prudence, dedication, and natural leadership abilities. Despite her reserved nature, she can be blunt in her comments and wishes to help her peers improve and become great heroes. Her upbringing has instilled in her a sensible and respectful attitude toward others, despite occasional frustration with discourteous behavior.

While initially confident, Momo's pride took a hit after experiencing setbacks during the U.A. Sports Festival and her internship, leading to a loss of confidence in her decision-making abilities. However, encouragement from Shoto helped her regain confidence, showcasing her growth as a hero.

My Hero Academia is currently in chapter 416. Although Momo didn't receive much spotlight during the war arc, she did appear in chapter 416, supporting an injured Denki. In chapter 416, Deku is finally able to enter Shigaraki's memory/psyche. So the next few chapters will definitely conclude the war arc and the story of My Hero Academia.

Final Thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 417 will be released on March 17, 2024, and it will be available for reading on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform. Chapter 416 mainly revealed that Uraraka was rescued, and the public's faith in Deku was weak compared to their faith in All Might. Parallels were drawn as Denki expressed his doubts about Deku's abilities compared to All Might's inspirational impact on society. My Hero Academia season 7 has already been confirmed, along with a 30-second commercial video.