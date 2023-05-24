My Hero Academia fan's Tsuyu cosplay raises heartbeats among the fandom

A recent My Hero Academia themed cosplay posted to the r/cosplay subreddit has taken the forum site and the specific forum it was posted on by storm. Reddit user u/Nymphahri shared her cosplay take on a real-life Froppy, the Pro Hero name for U.A. High-Class 1-A student Tsuyu Asui.

u/Nymphahri’s cosplay is incredibly true to form, with very accurate details in terms of what has been adapted into the cosplay. While the cosplay lacks the trademark goggles Asui is seen wearing in the My Hero Academia manga series, it’s accurate in every other way.

Fans are likewise praising the cosplay for its accuracy and overall quality, sharing supportive and positive comments on the r/cosplay post. Even more intriguing is that some My Hero Academia fans seem to be falling head over heels for u/Nymphahri based on the cosplay post’s pictures.

My Hero Academia cosplay captures the eyes, hearts, and minds of series fans browsing Reddit

u/Nymphahri’s cosplay of My Hero Academia’s Froppy was posted to the r/cosplay subreddit with three separate pictures. Two of them appear to be in the same location, seemingly a park or field. The other looks to be done in a more metropolitan setting, in front of what appears to be a city-like building. This picture even looks like it could have been taken at an anime or cosplay convention venue.

u/Nymphahri’s Reddit profile page also shows that she does cosplay for several other series and characters. Recent posts show her cosplaying as War Devil Yoru/Asa Mitaka from Chainsaw Man, Irelia from League of Legends, Akko from Little With Academia, and Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling.

In addition to their Reddit account, u/Nymphahri has a Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Ko-fi account, all of which use the same or a similar name. u/Nymphahri seemingly posts all of her cosplays across a majority of her aforementioned social media platforms, including her latest take on the hero appearance as My Hero Academia’s Tsuyu Asui.

Based on u/Nymphahri’s Reddit account and its history, she appears to have been cosplaying for at least two years. Likewise, her oldest cosplays’ production value and quality further suggest that she had been cosplaying for quite some time before joining Reddit and posting to various subreddits.

As mentioned above, many My Hero Academia fans are falling head over heels for u/Nymphahri and her Froppy cosplay. Many commenters are discussing how cute the cosplay is, likely referencing u/Nymphahri’s specific looks as well. Some fans are even being as bold as to outright call u/Nymphahri “beautiful,” though adding that they love the cosplay in the same breath.

Others are instead focused on the fact that it’s a Tsuyu cosplay, with some commenting on how high quality the cosplay is or how Tsuyu is the “best girl” from the series. In any case, fans seem to be enjoying both the high quality of u/Nymphahri’s cosplay and her good looks in the same breath.

