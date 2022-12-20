My Hero Academia fandom laughs at Bakugo's hero name reveal

My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo may be a lot of things, such as brave, a little arrogant, determined, hungry for victory, possessing a never-give-up spirit, and more, but picking a Hero name is not his forte.

In the latest episode of an utterly explosive season 6, the Heroes were against the ropes with Dabi's reveal, Gigantomachia's awakening, and the Nomus arriving at the scene despite Best Jeanist's surprise entry. However, an appearance from Mirio Togata reinvigorated them and in the process, Bakugo revealed his Hero name to his mentor.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 finally reveals Katsuki Bakugo's Hero name

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 was nothing short of exhilarating, as has been the case with the previous 11 episodes. The episode began with Best Jeanist falling from the sky and using his Quirk, Fiber Master, to bind Machia and the League.

But Dabi wasn't going to stop here. Given his Quirk, Cremation, he burned through the bindings and got off a near-fatal blow on Nejire. Turning his attention back to Shoto and Endeavor, he took great joy in seeing his father broken by the recent development.

Only half-conscious, Shigaraki gave the order to Machia and the giant got back up, breaking through almost all the binding. A little further away, the Nomu battling the Heros suddenly turned and made a dash for Shigaraki. This is when things started looking bad for the Heroes.

As hope seemed to slip away, My Hero Academia introduced a certain blonde Hero with a white outfit and a red cape - Mirio Togata aka Lemillion had returned. Renewed, the Heroes powered up for a final stand. Amidst this major awakening came Bakugo's highlight moment.

As he blasted away the oncoming Nomu, Katsuki Bakugo chose to reveal his Hero name. While at the Best Jeanist agency, the Pro Hero asked him to look outside himself and choose his name to be how he wanted to be or should be. Thus, the boy's Hero persona was named Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight.

Bakugo announcing his Hero name leaves fandom in fits of laughter

The My Hero Academia fandom was all over the place when Bakugo revealed the Hero name he wanted to be known as. He was probably the only one at U.A. High who had not picked a name so far. Previously, he had mentioned a name along similar lines, but it was rejected, and he was asked to rethink.

However, after everything that happened, he finally settled on Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight. To say the fans were amused and very taken up with the name would be an understatement. A number of them came out in support of it, while others enjoyed the much-awaited reveal and couldn't stifle their giggles.

Sheeks 🌱✨ @CallMeSheeky I’m sorry but I cannot take Bakugo’s hero name seriously I’m sorry but I cannot take Bakugo’s hero name seriously 💀💀💀💀

SuperⲒchi ⫽ The Bluest Boy™ @SuperFormIchi I fully approve of Bakugo's new hero name I fully approve of Bakugo's new hero name 👍

bueñas noches roaches 🇹🇹 @Scotty_DoesIt “so long” “so violent” LMAO Bakugo new “hero” name has me screaming LMAOOOOOO everyone’s reactions to it was 10/10“so long” “so violent” LMAO Bakugo new “hero” name has me screaming LMAOOOOOO everyone’s reactions to it was 10/10 😂😂😂😂 “so long” “so violent” LMAO

Rose🌹🎄🎅🏻☃️ @acnhrose27 I might just have to incorporate that into my next tattoo of him Bakugo's hero name is the best thing I've ever heardI might just have to incorporate that into my next tattoo of him Bakugo's hero name is the best thing I've ever heard 😂❤ I might just have to incorporate that into my next tattoo of him

Final Thoughts

Just like every other release of My Hero Academia season 6, this week's episode was nothing short of brilliant. Studio Bones has done a fantastic job of animating Kohei Horikoshi's manga and bringing to life probably the biggest battle yet.

With Best Jeanist back in action, Lemillion making an emphatic return, Gigantomachia knocked out cold, Bakugo revealing his name, and the Heroes digging deep to renew their will to fight, all is not lost yet.

Next week's episode will be a heated one as well with Dabi fighting back, Spinner and Compress breaking free, and OFA and AFO intertwined once more.

