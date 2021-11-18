My Hero Academia filler list: Every episode you can skip in the anime

My Hero Academia is a Shonen anime created by writer Kohei Horikoshi. The show aired in April 2016 and has continued since then.

My Hero Academia follows the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, who grew up powerless in a world filled with many superheroes. Despite that, he was determined to get into the Hero Academy. Eventually, he inherits the quirks of the world’s best hero, All Might. Since then, his life has not been the same.

Most anime series that has been on the air for as long as this one has, will include an extensive arsenal of filler episodes. This is understandable, because all anime must meet their quota, nevertheless, My Hero Academia is unique.

To date, the show has 113 episodes, with only four reported fillers and six mixed filler/canon episodes. This gives the series an extraordinarily low filler percentage of roughly 4%.

That being said, this article will list all the My Hero Academia partial and full filler episodes that can be skipped.

All My Hero Academia filler episodes that watchers can choose to skip out on

Mixed canon/filler episodes:

Climax. Gear up for the Final Exams. Wild, Wild Pussycats. Shiketsu High Lurking. Class 1-A. All Hands on Deck! Class 1-A.

Filler episodes:

Game Start. Special Episode: Save the World With Love. The Scoop on U.A. Class 1-A. Long Time No See, Selkie

What are mixed canon/filler episodes? Are they worth watching?

Mixed canon/filler episodes are episodes of an anime that contain content that isn't in the manga. Thus, it isn't necessary to watch in order to understand the plot of the manga or anime.

However, to fully understand the anime, the mixed episodes should be watched as well. Since they only contain a small amount of filler, it would not be a complete waste of time to watch them.

My Hero Academia is no different. As a matter of fact, the mixed episodes are mainly canon, so they still add value to the plot.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

My Hero Academia has significantly less filler episodes than several other popular animes. With that in mind, some fillers can be fun to watch, but of course, the fun is relative to the viewer. Ultimately it's up to the watcher to decide if they want to see side stories to the main plot of My Hero Academia.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider