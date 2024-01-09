My Hero Academia: How did Deku avoid becoming a Nomu with all his Quirks? Explained

My Hero Academia's Deku went through one of the series' most controversial moments when it was revealed that he had several Quirks at his disposal. This was a decision that attracted a lot of divisive opinions, and continues to be a point of contention even today. While many enjoyed the idea, others claimed that it broke the manga's power scale and made Deku way too strong for his own good.

However, there is another question among My Hero Academia fans regarding why Deku can use multiple Quirks despite the fact he is not a Nomu. After all, it was shown throughout the series that only All For One and Nomu, which are based on the former's DNA, can have several Quirks, with this serving as an insight into the series' lore and how the One for All Quirk works.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

Explaining why Deku can use multiple Quirks in My Hero Academia without becoming a Nomu

Expand Tweet

Deku gaining multiple Quirks was one of the most controversial moments in My Hero Academia history because a lot of fans felt that made him way too powerful and felt forced, especially considering how fast he learned the majority of them after taking so long to master One For All. Furthermore, a lot of people have wondered how Deku is capable of having multiple Quirks despite him not being a Nomu.

The answer to this lies in the nature of One For All and how the ability of this Quirk is to store up the power and essence of every user. Therefore, this is how the Quirks of past users were stored up and finally unleashed upon Deku when the latter became the new wielder, which is emphasized in the manga by stating that every new user makes it more powerful.

This is how Deku managed to have several Quirks, since, in a way, they have become a part of One For All and that power was given to him by All Might at the beginning of the series. It is also worth pointing out that it was All For One, the only person capable of stealing Quirks from others, who gave his younger brother, Yoichi, the One For All ability, thus starting this running war between good and evil.

The ups and downs of Deku having multiple Quirks

Deku using Blackwhip (Image via Bones).

There are a lot of valid points in the My Hero Academia fandom regarding why Deku having multiple Quirks was a bad idea. For one, it felt contrived and way too convenient that the series' main character was the one who got these abilities and no other prior user, and it also made Deku a lot more powerful than the rest of the cast, which was something that made things more predictable, since he would always have to be the one to get the job done.

On the other hand, these Quirks gave Deku a lot more diversity when it came to his fighting style and allowed author Kohei Horikoshi the possibility of having more room as an artist. Furthermore, it could work as a way to highlight that Deku was carrying the will of all the past users of One For All and that it was the moment to put an end to everything All For One caused.

This is bound to be a controversial decision for years to come and is very likely to be viewed as a watershed moment for the series.

Final thoughts

Deku can use several Quirks in My Hero Academia because One For All stored the abilities of past users and that is how the series' protagonist managed to use them. He is also the first One For All user to be able to execute this combination of Quirks.