My Hero Academia manga finally brought back All Might's savior

The recent chapters of My Hero Academia manga have seen All Might fight All For One in an attempt to prevent the villain from meeting Tomura Shigaraki. While the former No. 1 Hero has been able to hold out on his own, it has become pretty evident to fans that he needed to be rescued from All For One.

Fortunately, the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 400 finally revealed All Might's savior. While fans were theorizing about several characters, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi brought out a character who had been missing from action for quite a long time.

My Hero Academia manga sees Stain return to rescue All Might

My Hero Academia manga chapter 400 is set to see the fight between All Might and All For One resume. As evident from the manga's previous chapters, fans were certain that All Might's armor wasn't going to last for long.

This finally came to be true as All Might's A.I. Hercules finally exploded. With that, the lasers that were attacking All For One stopped. However, All For One's body had become even younger, making him look like a child.

That's when something that looked like a hand appeared from behind All For One's back. Immediately after that, All For One stopped moving as he had been paralyzed. That's when Hero Killer Stain made his return with a glider as he had seemingly licked All For One's blood that he had found smeared on debris.

If fans remember, Stain's quirk allowed him to paralyze someone by consuming their blood. Evidently, he had paralyzed All For One. Thus, fans can expect All Might and Stain to come up with a solution to defeat the villain till he becomes mobile again.

When was the last time Stain met All Might?

After the war first began, several cities were destroyed as people had lost all hope in the heroes. A major scapegoat for the situation was All Might, whose statue in Kamino had been disgraced. When All Might was pitying himself in front of it, Hero Killer Stain arrived to cheer him up.

Instead of fighting the former No. 1 Hero, Stain described how he no longer recognized All Might. However, it wasn't because of his weak physical appearance but because of his melancholic attitude.

All Might once used to be the symbol of justice, a person whose smile assured everyone that he was going to save them. However, after believing himself to be useless during the war, the former hero became depressed, which caused his entire demeanor to change.

However, as explained by Stain, All Might had gone through worse situations, which is why he did not understand why the former No. 1 Hero was admitting defeat then. Thus, he cheered on the hero and conveyed to him that he was waiting for All Might to defeat him one day.

