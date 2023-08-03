My Hero Academia manga's latest Bleach reference, explained

My Hero Academia's author, Kohei Horikoshi, has been on a streak of delivering banger chapters one after the other, and the trend hasn't stopped with My Hero Academia Chapter 396. The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 396 were released yesterday, and fans have gone ballistic over La Brava saying, "Start! Stream!" which references Bleach.

Fans on Twitter have had mixed reactions to the My Hero Academia chapter 396 spoilers. Some have expressed interest in reading My Hero Academia after it referenced Bleach, while others have raised concerns regarding All Might's fight with All For One.

This article will briefly summarize the spoiler's significant highlights and explain the significance behind the Bleach reference.

Bleach reference in the My Hero Academia chapter 396

Rukasu @RukasuMHA The chapter starts 20 minutes before the clones disappeared, with ALL MIGHT remembering Nighteye's foresight and realizing that the "villain" he mentioned is probably AFO. If his prophecy hasn't been avoided yet, it most certainly refers to this fight! #MHA396

As mentioned before, the spoilers for MHA chapter 396 were released yesterday by Twitter user @RukasuMHA, the spoilers themselves were very detailed and managed to cover almost everything that happened in the chapter.

The highlights from the MHA chapter 396 spoilers include All Might's fight against All For One 20 minutes before the disappearance of Twice's clones. All Might thinks about when Nighteye warned him about his brutal death against a villain, stating that All For One might be that villain.

All Might's car, Hercules, then transforms into armor as he prepares to face off against All For One. La Brava, who had been streaming the Deku vs. Shigaraki fight until now, sees the opportunity and tries to start a new stream for the world to watch. She says, "Start! Stream!" and starts streaming All Might's fight against All For One.

Rukasu @RukasuMHA twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… La Brava says "Start! Stream!" is a very dramatic way and the cops say "stop pretending you're using your Bankai or something!!!" LMAOOOOOOOOOOO #MHA396

Fans have expressed their varied opinions on this reference, while many have started praising Horikoshi for his various references. Many fans have even gone on to joke about how Bleach's existence within MHA has been confirmed. Bleach is a manga series completed on August 22, 2016, but has returned with a new anime adaptation for the Bleach Thousand Year Blood War arc.

La Brava's "Start! Stream!" refers to one of Bleach's most iconic moments that has given rise to an entirely different fanbase. "Start! Stream" is a subtle reference to Ichigo's unique of saying bankai as "Ban! Kai!." Ichigo's bankai was first revealed in his rematch against Byakuya in chapter 162 of the Bleach manga.

It was later adapted into an anime episode during which Ichigo's Japanese voice actor delivered his iconic "Ban! Kai!." Ichigo's bankai became one of the most beloved bankai in the Bleach fandom, with fans pestering Masakazu Morita to say it at almost every anime convention.

Interestingly, this fun reference has sparked debates among Bleach and MHA fans regarding the relevancy of their respective series while ignoring the fact that Horikoshi has openly admitted that he admired Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, and respects the legacy he had created.

Final Thoughts

The MHA chapter 69 spoilers have shaken up the MHA community and have potentially hinted toward the death of one of the most beloved characters of the entire series, namely All Might. While at the same time, it has motivated many Bleach fans to start reading My Hero Academia.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.