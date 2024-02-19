My Hero Academia might end with Deku keeping two of his Quirks

My Hero Academia chapter 414, which was released recently, has been very well-received by the fandom, particularly due to the different tactics that Deku implemented during his fight with Tomura Shigaraki. The chapter also prompted a lot of reactions, owing to the protagonist's decision to invade Shigaraki's inner world by giving the Quirks of the One For All users.

While the plan seems quite straightforward for Deku, there are several My Hero Academia fans who have agreed that there is a very good chance that he is going to lose all but two of his Quirks. While this may sound weird, considering the vestiges' plan of invading Shigaraki to defeat him from within, chapter 414 of the manga validates this theory of Deku keeping at least two to survive this battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Deku could remain with just two Quirks in My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia chapter 414 shows Deku and the former One For All users continuing with their plan to invade Tomura Shigaraki's inner world to defeat him from within. Deku has been pushed to his absolute limit and is mostly enduring through sheer force of will and the use of the Blackwhip, although it is worth pointing out that there is a very good chance he will keep at least two of his Quirks.

The first Quirk he is very likely to maintain is Blackwhip, as it's the one power that has managed to keep him going in the battle, with user Daigoro Banjo commenting on the entire fight. In fact, if Deku loses this Quirk, he might not be able to fight at all against Shigaraki, which is something that could end the entire conflict.

The other Quirk that could remain with him is Smokescreen, which is mostly a result of this recent chapter, as En had a much more prominent run. En and Deku's dynamic has been developed in chapter 414, especially by the way the latter used the former's Quirk, thus proving that any power can be used quite well if executed properly.

What can happen in the next chapters?

Tomura Shigaraki and Deku (Image via Bones).

The recent My Hero Academia chapter was well-received as it showed Deku's tactical acumen as a fighter, which was something that fans hadn't seen for a very long time. Furthermore, the chapter ended with an interesting cliffhanger of Izuku and Shigaraki's memories merging, leading to what could potentially be the conclusion of this battle.

It has been theorized for a long time in the fandom that Deku is going to redeem Shigaraki, and the next chapter is likely to move in that direction. Now that their memories and perspectives are merging, it is likely they are going to understand the other's experience and points of view, making the redemption of the villain a bit more logical.

The biggest question, however, is probably if this is the right direction to take for the character, Tomura Shigaraki, owing to the decisions he has made. Shigaraki has committed several awful acts throughout the story and has shown no regrets for his actions, so some fans believe he is not worth redeeming at all.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 414 showed Deku sacrificing another Quirk to Tomura Shigaraki to fight him from within, and fans believe it is likely the protagonist is only going to retain two.

The theory suggests that they are going to be Blackwhip and Smokescreen—the former because it's the one he has used the most and the latter because of his connection with that user.