My Hero Academia readers fawn over fan-drawn volume 39 cover

My Hero Academia volume 39 is set to be released on November 2, 2023, but Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has yet to release its cover illustration. However, after going over the plot, one fan took it upon themselves to illustrate a cover art for volume 39.

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy who was born quirkless in a world where the majority was born with a special ability. Nevertheless, Midoriya wished to become the No. 1 Hero like his idol All Might. Fortunately, he happened to meet his hero and became his successor.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

"I love the creativity": Fan-drawn My Hero Academia Volume 39 leaves fans amazed

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia volume 39 will arguably be one of the final volumes of the franchise. Hence, one fan on X (formerly Twitter) @cpasDryNa illustrated an artwork depicting what they think the next volume cover should look like. The cover art was clearly inspired by the franchise's first manga volume cover.

The manga's first volume saw Deku in the forefront, while All Might could be seen behind him, followed by other heroes. The fan's illustration used the same concept but reversed the elements. The fan-drawn cover art sees Toshinori Yagi (All Might) in the center, while Deku could be seen behind him, followed by his fellow U.A. schoolmates, teachers, and other heroes.

At the beginning of the series, All Might wielded the One For All quirk, while Midoriya was powerless. However, the roles have now been reversed as Deku wields the One For All quirk, while All Might is left powerless.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans loved the fan-drawn cover art as they adored the elements the artist had used. One fan was even confused about whether the artwork was fanmade or a real cover art illustration by Kohei Horikoshi. Other fans shared their experiences with drawing and praised the artist for their amazing work, hoping to see more such art pieces in the future.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans loved that the artwork paid tribute to the franchise's first volume. Given that the My Hero Academia manga series was closing in on its end, fans hoped that the series would release a similar volume cover art for the next manga volume. Hence, several fans tried to relay the same message to the manga creator, Kohei Horikoshi.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, quite a few fans said that the artwork had slight changes. Firstly, given the plot at this point of time in the series, it did not make sense for the artwork to be so bright. Hence, one fan suggested that it should have darker themes.

Meanwhile, another fan suggested that Deku's smile seemed too gleeful in the artwork. Considering his fight with Tomura Shigaraki, it made more sense for Deku to have a crazier expression.

Lastly, some fans were much more concerned about the characters that were featured behind Deku in the My Hero Academia volume 39 cover art. While the artwork featured several characters like Endeavor, Shoto, Monoma, Eraser Head, etc., it did not feature characters like Jiro and Kirishima, which disappointed certain fan groups. Nevertheless, they understood that the artist needed to make some difficult choices while making the cover art.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.