My Hero Academia's most-hated arc is more important than fans think

My Hero Academia, much like any other popular manga and anime franchise, has had its own set of ups and downs, with the Joint Training arc being widely regarded as the worst. The clash between Class 1-A and Class 1-B has been perceived as the nadir of the series, but it is also a lot more important to the plot than most people think.

There is no denying that the most important event in the My Hero Academia story is Izuku "Deku" Midoriya awakening the Quirks of the past One For All users. But this episode was also important for other characters. Whether it's Katsuki Bakugo's development, Ochaco Uraraka's storyline, or Shinso's increasing role, several elements made this arc more valuable than given credit.

The Joint Training arc was more useful than most My Hero Academia fans may think

One of the clashes of this arc (Image via Bones)

This arc focuses on Class 1-A and Class 1-B going through battles in groups to test their abilities. Fans usually dislike the pacing and define it as filler, saying that Izuku "Deku" Midoriya unlocking the Quirks of past One For All users was the only contribution to the plot. However, several elements play a big role in the story, with one of them being the introduction of the entirety of Class 1-B.

Another element of importance is highlighting Katsuki Bakugo's character development, displaying how he manages to get along with other people who aren't Deku and being able to work as a team. This is shown through his actions and handling of his situation in this arc, a plot point that needs more development by author Kohei Horikoshi.

Moreover, this arc also brings Hitoshi Shinso back into the fold after his celebrated role in the Sports Festival storyline earlier in the series. Shinso started his role as a fan favorite during this arc and planted the seed for him to join Class 1-A by the conclusion of the series.

More details of this arc

One more clash of this arc (Image via Bones)

It is also worth pointing out that Deku unleashing his new Quirks also helped another My Hero Academia character, Ochaco Uraraka, with her helping him out during this point of this story. This was a much-needed moment between the two characters to develop their relationship further, which was going to end up with a romantic connection by the end of the series.

Another underrated contribution was giving Neito Monoma more relevance in the story, with his role being quite important in the final war arc. If this arc hadn't happened, his contributions in the final battle would have felt more forced and unnatural, so this is a good decision on Horikoshi's part.

The arc also provides more context to another underrated My Hero Academia character, Fumikage Tokoyami, and his connection with Hawks. This arc also provides greater context to their mentor-student relationship, which would prove useful during the events of the first war.

Final thoughts

The Joint Training arc will never be regarded as the best My Hero Academia storyline, and it is bound to remain quite divisive in the fandom. However, it was key for several plot points and characters, which is why its relevance shouldn't be underestimated.

