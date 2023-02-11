My Hero Academia season 6 brings back the most popular Ketsubutsu student 

The 19th episode of My Hero Academia season 6 was released earlier today, bringing with it an exciting start to the anime adaptation of the Tartarus Escapees arc. Also known as the Dark Hero arc or Vigilante arc, this story section will see Izuku Midoriya go at it alone in terms of his Pro Hero work, reuniting with old villains and meeting new ones.

In the latest My Hero Academia season 6 episode, fans saw Midoriya, also known as Deku, reuniting with some other Pro Heroes. Fans were reintroduced to Ketsubutsu Academy High School student Yo Shindo, whose Pro Hero name is Grand, as the episode moved into showing Deku’s Vigilante work.

What is even more exciting is that Midoriya saved Shindo from Jailbreaker, the villain formerly known as Muscular. This gave Midoriya the opportunity to prove himself to Shindo, one of his biggest critics.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Shindo was reintroduced in the latest My Hero Academia season 6 episode.

My Hero Academia season 6’s most recent episode sees Midoriya save Yo Shindo from certain doom

How season 6 reintroduces Yo Shindo

Fan-favorite character and Ketsubutsu Academy High School student Yo Shindo is first seen patrolling the city while searching for civilians. He’s doing so alongside fellow Ketsubutsu student Tatami Nakagame, whose Pro Hero name is Turtle Neck. The two are searching for a specific group of civilians who’ve been holding out against heading to evacuation zones.

Turtle Neck believes that the remaining citizens won’t be convinced. However, Grand is optimistic that he can persuade them to head to the evacuation zones.

Eventually, Grand is proven wrong, with the leader of the civilian group pointing out how useless it is to head to Ketsubutsu if the villains decide to target it. The leader adds that they’ve also been dealing with previous villain attacks just fine with black-market support items.

Eventually, Grand and Turtle Neck are forced to leave when the latter receives an alert from a classmate. The two learn that Jailbreaker, formerly known as Muscular, is fast approaching their current location.

Jailbreaker then crashes through a nearby building, revealing himself to already be in the area and prompting Grand to step forward to fight him.

Unfortunately for Grand, he’s quickly pinned down by Jailbreaker, prompting him to use a Tremoring Earth attack in an attempt to stun and disorient his opponent. However, Jailbreaker simply produces more muscle fibers to stabilize himself as Turtle Neck and the civilians watch on in horror.

Suddenly, Midoriya is heard shouting his trademark “smash” line, sending Jailbreaker flying to the roof of a nearby house. As the dust clears, the young hero is seen carrying Grand, explaining that he was alerted to Jailbreaker’s presence by the Fourth User of One For All’s gift. He’s referring to the Quirk Danger Sense, originally used by Hikage Shinomori, or One For All’s Fourth User.

In summation

Fan-favorite character Yo Shindo originally returns in My Hero Academia season 6 to evacuate civilians before being forced to confront Muscular, now known as Jailbreaker. However, he proves to be no match for the villain, prompting Izuku Midoriya to swoop in and save the day.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes