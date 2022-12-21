My Hero Academia season 6: How Deku’s newest Quirk works, explained

My Hero Academia season 6 gave Deku several new Quirks, but there is one that's particularly fascinating.

Viewers may have noticed that anytime there is danger lurking in recent episodes, Deku will experience a weird sensation. This is indicated by a sudden yellow flash that appears on the screen. My Hero Academia season 6 has been dropping hints at a newly developed Quirk.

Deku had already gained the ability to fly with Nana Shimura's Quirk, so it only makes sense that he would continue to learn new moves from the previous OFA wielders. Of course, manga readers know what to expect in My Hero Academia season 6, and needless to say, they are excited at the prospects.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views. It will also contain major spoilers from the manga.

My Hero Academia season 6 viewers should understand how Deku's latest Quirk is supposed to work

Danger Sense lets him detect potential threats

Kohei Horikoshi is clearly a huge fan of Marvel Comics, particularly the Spider-Man series. My Hero Academia season 6 furthers the parallels between Izuku Midoriya and Peter Parker with these latest Quirk developments. Danger Sense is functionally similar to how Spider-Man uses his Spider-Sense.

As the name suggests, Danger Sense allows the user to detect incoming threats and Deku will feel a sharp pain whenever this happens. This was the case when Gigantomachia used his overwhelming strength to escape Best Jeanist's cables. Deku knew it was going to happen right before it did.

The character will definitely be made aware of Danger Sense at some point in My Hero Academia season 6. It once belonged to Hikage Shinomori, the fourth user of the OFA Quirk. Deku will get a better understanding of it after the Paranormal Liberation War, since he will have time for training.

Strengths and weaknesses

First and foremost, Deku can easily figure out potential threats in My Hero Academia season 6, so he is able to quickly react in time. He can also figure out if a person has malicious intentions towards him. This makes it easier to figure out enemies within his surrounding area.

However, without sufficient training, Danger Sense will take a toll on Deku's mind and body. This is made especially worse in crowded areas with angry people, as he can only take on so many negative emotions.

Despite the drawbacks, it is a really useful Quirk for scouting enemies within a large city. Pro Heroes already have a hard enough time looking for villains hiding in secret. Deku shouldn't have to wait for a huge explosion to go off before chasing down a dangerous villain.

How did Deku manifest the Danger Sense Quirk?

Deku first demonstrated this ability during his fight with the AFO-controlled Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia season 6. He unconsciously used Danger Sense after Katsuki Bakugo was heavily wounded during the battle. Deku, of course, had no understanding of it at the time.

More often than not, heroes and villains only realize their full potential in moments of crisis. It was readily apparent when Shigaraki fought Re-Destro. Quirks have the potential to evolve in dangerous situations.

This is the case for Deku in My Hero Academia season 6. He is starting to unlock more powers from his predecessors. Danger Sense will definitely impact the plot in a major way, but the credit goes to Studio Bones for making it as subtle as possible.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!

Poll : 0 votes