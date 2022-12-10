My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 key visual teases chilling Dabi Dance, breaks Twitter

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 is set to premiere on Saturday, December 10, bringing with it the highly-anticipated Dabi’s dance. Both manga-readers and anime-only fans alike cannot wait for the next episode’s premiere, in large part due to the upcoming arrival of the infamous scene.

Fans have been discussing My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 for what feels like weeks online now, with initial discussion on it coming well before the installment was on deck. In any case, the eagerly awaited moment is nearly at hand, with fans having to wait less than 24 hours for the episode’s release as of this article’s writing.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 set to be most popular of season yet considering hype built up around installment

The excitement surrounding My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 is one which has been building for quite some time. For manga-readers, the anticipation began with chapter 290’s release on November 9, 2020, where Dabi’s dance was seen for the first time.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks My Hero Academia Season-6

Ep-11 "DABI'S DANCE" Preview (30 sec) My Hero Academia Season-6Ep-11 "DABI'S DANCE" Preview (30 sec) https://t.co/j6IPGIzqwU

Despite the fact that it has been over two years, fans are still as excited to see it in the anime as they were when they first saw it in the manga. This infectious enthusiasm for the scene has spread to anime-only fans, who, while not fully aware of what they're excited about, are just as excited as those in the know.

tan @tobioheist DABI’S DANCE 10TH DECEMBER WE ARE ONLY EIGHT DAYS AWAY!!!!!!!!! DABI’S DANCE 10TH DECEMBER WE ARE ONLY EIGHT DAYS AWAY!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/TxJsqnj7o0

Fans are sharing their excitement in a myriad of ways, whether by sharing clips of Dabi seen in the preview for the upcoming episode or sharing their own, original art and video clips. Some fans are even sharing official manga panels that should be shown in the episode in anticipation of the episode, emphasizing the excitement manga readers have for this installment.

While Dabi's dance is undoubtedly the highlight of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11, fans can expect to see and learn a lot more in the upcoming episode. The Paranormal Liberation War will also start to wind down in the upcoming episodes, with Deku, Bakugou, Endeavor, and Shigaraki all approaching, if not already reaching, their breaking points.

Bren| Touya’s Left Bicep 🇳🇬 @abrenespeaks I’m begging y’all— do NOT leak any frames or clips from Dabi’s dance. Not everything has to be leaked. Some of us want to actually enjoy the experience and not get spoiled. It cheapens the whole experience for us. I’m begging y’all— do NOT leak any frames or clips from Dabi’s dance. Not everything has to be leaked. Some of us want to actually enjoy the experience and not get spoiled. It cheapens the whole experience for us. https://t.co/a4OeWqn8yl

Combined with all of the still-living Heroes and villains being involved in the war enveloping Deku, Shigaraki, and Endeavor, it’s clear that the current arc will soon end. Thankfully, fans have just as high a quality arc around the corner to wrap up Season 6, if not a higher quality arc overall.

In any case, the upcoming episode of My Hero Academia season 6 is set to be the most momentous episode this season and one of the most so in the series overall thus far. Many surprises are waiting in store for fans, and even manga-readers may end up being surprised thanks to the addition of anime-original scenes. While this is purely speculative and by no means confirmed or teased, the possibility does exist.

