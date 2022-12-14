My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 is set to be released on Saturday, December 17, 2022. After the previous episode’s fantastic adaptation of Dabi’s dance and the reveal that Best Jeanist is alive, fans are excited about the upcoming events.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12. What fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 while speculating on what to expect from the episode.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12’s preview hints at an unforeseen appearance by an unknown character

Release date and time, where to watch

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 5:30 pm JST on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers around the world will also see the episode released on Saturday, December 17, 2022, locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. Although Funimation also streams new episodes for subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Therefore, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 2:30 am, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 5:30 am, Saturday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, December 17

Central European Time: 11:30 am, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, December 17

Japanese Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Saturday, December 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 6:00 om, Saturday, December 17

What to expect (speculative)

Considering the preview’s emphasis on an unknown character making a surprise appearance, fans can expect My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 to be very exciting.

The episode will also likely address the reveal of Dabi as Toya Todoroki, the thought-deceased son of Endeavor, AKA Enji Todoroki. Fans may even see Endeavor and Shoto engage Toya in combat. This battle is seemingly hinted at in the preview. However, this could be a fakeout, as Endeavor seemed too shocked to move into the final moments of the previous installment.

Fans will also likely see Deku go against the other heroes’ advice for him, Bakugou, and the other injured heroes to depart from the battlefield. For Deku especially, this isn’t a realistic option considering that Shigaraki is targeting him specifically. As a result, fans may see the already badly beaten Deku continue to push himself to eliminate Shigaraki as a threat.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

