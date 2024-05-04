My Hero Academia season 7's first big battle has fans praising Studio Bones after a long time

My Hero Academia season 7 seems to have caught the animanga community’s attention. The fanbase has always been pretty vocal about their issues with the series. At the time of writing, it has been established that the fanbase has a love-hate relationship with Studio Bones.

This animation studio has worked on all seven seasons of the anime series. The animation studio has given fans plenty of reasons to celebrate by animating some of the best fight scenes in the anime.

Fans seemed to be reminded of Studio Bones’ exceptional work once again, and now that season 7 featured the first half of the fight between Star, Stripe, and Tomura Shigaraki.

Fans are elated with My Hero Academia season 7 as the fight between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki unfolds

As stated earlier, the fanbase has a love-hate relationship with Studio Bones because of certain restrictions the studio faces. One of the biggest causes of disappointment is the studio’s decision to censor some of the scenes.

The overall tone and mood of the series drastically changed in comparison to the first few episodes of the series. It has gotten darker, and there is a dearth of violent scenes. Moreover, the airing time slot assigned to the anime series enforces the aforementioned restriction on the studio.

Fans also believed that the previous two seasons were quite underwhelming. However, the studio did a phenomenal job with the animation featured in the show, which took place between Shigaraki and Star and Stripe. This was one of the most anticipated fight scenes since fans love USA’s top-ranked hero. All Might also mentored her, and her demeanor is reminiscent of the hero. Bones did a splendid job with animating Star and Stripe and the attacks she used against Shigaraki.

This clearly indicates that My Hero Academia season 7 could be much better compared to seasons 5 and 6. Fans took to social media platforms like X to share their opinions on the same. Based on the reactions, it’s quite clear that most of the fanbase is quite happy with how season 7 is shaping up.

Fans react to the Shigaraki vs Star and Strip fight

"We’re actually winning so hard rn", said one fan

"BRO I JUST FINISHED THE FIRST EPISODE bro that fight was actually good bro and her New order quirk is actually insane", said another

Studio Bones has earned the fanbase’s love once again after a rather disappointing run with seasons 5 and 6. Kohei Horikoshi’s art is incredibly detailed, making it difficult for animation studios to adapt it into anime. Fans also appreciated how Keraunos, one of Star and Stripe’s attacks, was animated in the episode.

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 (Image via Studio Bones)

"She is here!", said one fan

"That was a fantastic start for the season, I’m just so happy the series is back for a new season! Star and Stripe/Cassie looks awesome!!", said another

With such reactions, it’s clear that Star and Strip stole the show. Given that she is the top-most-ranked hero in the USA, she has some of the most impressive abilities that fans have seen. Her New Order quirk allows her to impose rules on entities that she touches. Its applications were incredible, and watching her take on Shigaraki was quite entertaining, to say the least.

