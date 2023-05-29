My Hero Academia volume 38 postcard reveals Deku in a brand-new avatar

Some illustrations and extras for the 38th compilation volume of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga have been leaked in recent weeks. With the series coming out on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Japan, this is somewhat expected. The front cover, back cover, and spine art have all been leaked on Twitter by series fan and reputable news source @DabisPoleDance.

The volume also comes with an extra postcard inside, featuring My Hero Academia protagonist Izuku Midoriya (Pro Hero name Deku) in a unique variation of his hero gear outfit. However, the extra postcard is somewhat ominous, with the background featuring a troubling sight indeed.

While the background artwork could be referencing a previous time in Deku’s life when he was more prone to going his own way, it could signify imminent doom as the series reaches its end.

My Hero Academia volume 38 cover features Deku standing in front of massive pile of friends’ hero gear

ever @DabisPoleDance MHA volume 38 Deku post card in color! MHA volume 38 Deku post card in color! https://t.co/rNDtnmCGXL

The recent leaks for My Hero Academia volume 38 are the main topic of discussion among readers ahead of the next chapter’s spoilers being released.

Fans are heavily reading into some of the volume’s artwork, seeing if they can glean any kind of information or setup for future events from its contents. They are specifically honing in on the extra postcard included with the physical copy of the volume.

The postcard features Deku in an orange bomber jacket, one that is either oversized for him or designed to look as such. The jacket also features two illegible patches on its left side.

Aside from the jacket, Deku appears to be in his standard Pro Hero outfit, as seen throughout the latter stages of the My Hero Academia anime and manga series. However, what has fans talking is the background art for the postcard, which features various Pro Hero gear that appear to be from the outfits of Deku’s friends and classmates.

Two clearly visible pieces of equipment include one of Ochaco Uraraka’s gauntlets and one of Katsuki Bakugo’s. These are the two most distinct pieces of equipment seen in the background art.

ever @DabisPoleDance MHA volume 38 extra ft. Class 1A MHA volume 38 extra ft. Class 1A https://t.co/YF0dGFL3ps

Other extra artwork within the upcoming My Hero Academia volume 38 includes a drawing of all of Class 1-A’s members. Tsuyu Asui and Uraraka are also both featured on their own extra page but are wearing their hero outfits.

As for the artwork of the volume itself, the front cover features Himiko Toga seemingly using her Quirk, and the spine features Gentle Criminal. The back cover shows Fumikage Tokoyami seemingly asleep in bed with Dark Shadow while wearing a jack that looks like it could be similar to Hawks’.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes