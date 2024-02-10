My Hero Academia: What are Midnight's powers? Her Quirk, explained

My Hero Academia stands out because of the Quirk battle system and how it can lead to a lot of unique abilities, which is something that often plays a vital role in the series as a whole. There are a lot of instances where Quirks can help define a character's physical appearance and way of fighting, which is described aptly by one of the UA teachers, Midnight.

She is one of the characters who captivates the attention in My Hero Academia because of her looks and flirty personality, although one of her most unique traits is her Quirk and how it works. This is a very important aspect of her character and something that made her quite unique as compared to most of the cast. However, that could be one of the several reasons she was removed from the story.

Explaining how Midnight's Quirk works in

My Hero Academia

Nemuri Kayama, most commonly known as Midnight, is a Pro Hero and one of the UA teachers in My Hero Academia, with her flirty and sensual personality being part of her outfit and alter ego. However, something that most people don't know is how her Quirk works, taking into account that she didn't have a lot of moments to show off her abilities throughout the series.

Midnight's Quirk is called "Somnambulist", which is an ability to put people around her to sleep due to an aroma that she exudes through her skin. This allows her to weaken her targets when she shows some skin, with Midnight stating that her Quirk tends to work better with men than women. Although it has never been fully explained why it works that way, despite people claiming that it is because of males being attracted to her.

Her Quirk was shown a couple of times in the series, first of all, while stopping Katsuki Bakugo after he won the Sports Festival and also against Sero and Mineta in one of the tests in UA. She also used a bit of her abilities during the first War arc, although she had a minor role before being killed in that storyline.

The probable reasons why Midnight was killed

Midnight in her final moments (Image via Bones).

There were a lot of discussions in the My Hero Academia fandom regarding the death of Midnight and the reasons behind that. Author Kohei Horikoshi has been criticized over the years for the lack of casualties in the series. So, fans began to wonder why Midnight of all characters was the one who was taken out of the story, especially considering that she never had a very prominent role.

One reason that has been brought up was the fact that Midnight was a single woman in her early 30s who still had a very sensual personality, which is often not well-received in Japanese culture. There was also a fact that the character showed weird interests in some boys of the UA class, which is something that sparked some criticisms as well.

Naturally, all of this is speculation and there is no confirmation that Horikoshi took Midnight out of My Hero Academia for that reason. It could also be that he simply wanted some casualties in the arc and is something that he wanted to do with a character that didn't have a prominent role in the story.

Final thoughts

Midnight's Quirk is about spreading an aroma that can put people to sleep and it was explained by her that men are more vulnerable to that effect than women, although it was never explained why.