Is Midnight Dead in My Hero Academia anime? Explained

Season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime left the viewers with many highs and lows. The Hero's clash against Tomura Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front was the major focus this season. Both sides in this conflict between heroes and villains suffered a lot of casualties, but Shigaraki and the other villains ultimately prevailed.

The conflict showcased the deaths of fan-favorite characters like Twice and Crust. But none of the deaths sting as much as the passing of Nemura Kayama, aka Midnight.

Unfortunately, Midnight dies at the hands of the Paranormal Liberation Front members in My Hero Academia anime season 6, episode 14, which was titled Hellish Hell. The same episode saw the UA students recover Midnight's body from the aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War.

Midnight's death in My Hero Academia anime was a shocker for fans

Midnight wounded in before her demise (Image Via Studio Bones)

The Heroes were split into several teams to take down Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Midnight was assigned to the group whose mission was to storm the Gunga Mountain Villa, the main headquarters of the Paranormal Liberation Front, and arrest all of its members. However, the team was thrown into disarray with the awakening of Gigantomachia.

Midnight and the rest of the Pro Heroes tried to stop Gigantomachia and the rest of the League of Villains from reuniting with Shigaraki, who was currently facing Endeavour, Deku, and some other Pro Heroes. Gigantomachia was difficult for the Pro Heroes to slow down, although Mt. Lady was able to do so briefly before being overpowered.

Midnight and Kamui Woods charged straight for Gigantomachia, so she could use her quirk, Somnambulist, to take him down. However, their plans were cut short by Dabi and Mr. Compress, who attacked them in midair.

Ochako 💗 @ImUravity I wasn’t that bummed about Midnight’s death until this scene actually got animated I wasn’t that bummed about Midnight’s death until this scene actually got animated 😔 https://t.co/5K8UWz4vXt

Whelo @aingtehwhelo Gahdamn midnight's death hit I did not expect this Gahdamn midnight's death hit I did not expect this

Mr. Compress fires Debris, sending Midnight hurling straight to the ground, resulting in a severe injury. Midnight then instructs Yaoyorozu, aka Creati, to make an anesthetic to use on Gigantomachia.

Yaoyaorozu tried to find out Midnight's location, but her response was cut off by the paranormal liberation movement members swarming her. After the battle, the students go to where Midnight should be and immediately find their teacher's injured and lifeless body lying on the ground.

Will we see Midnight come back to life in season 7?

My Hero Academia has never shied away from showcasing powerful, top-tier quirks before. The series has highlighted several Healing quirks that can save one from broken bones and fatal injuries. However, the series has yet to reveal a quirk that can bring back the dead. Whether Midnight will be included in the next season of the My Hero Academia anime is doubtful, leaving the fans and the audience no choice but to deal with her untimely death.

Midnight was one of the favorite teachers in the My Hero Academia anime and one of the strongest women in the series. There have been many speculations and rumors of her return, but no tangible proof of the same. It is safe to say that Midnight has retired from the My Hero Academia anime.

Final thoughts

Shigaraki was right @eijunisace I really hate that MHA anime did Midnight's death like the manga because there it sucks too and it's such a disservice to her character I really hate that MHA anime did Midnight's death like the manga because there it sucks too and it's such a disservice to her character

Midnight's death is still a heavily discussed topic in the My Hero Academia anime fan base, and the fact she was killed off-screen makes it an even worse conclusion.

She was a funny and lovable character who meant the world to her students. Even during the war, she never stopped being a loving teacher who comforted her students during the ensuing battle. This was why her death greatly affected Class 1-A, whom she had always loved and cherished.

It is safe to say that the My Hero Academia anime will not be the same without Midnight. But with her death comes room to grow. The class and heroes will look to Creati, whom Midnight always had high expectations of, to step up as a leader.

