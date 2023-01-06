My Hero Academia: Why Deku is likely the last user of OFA, explained

My Hero Academia has made it very likely that Deku will be the final user of the legendary OFA Quirk.

One For All is a powerful ability that has been passed down multiple generations, but All Might is the first user to truly harness that potential. He is the only wielder of the OFA Quirk to ever defeat the villainous All For One. All Might would later choose Deku as his personal successor in My Hero Academia.

There have been nine OFA Quirk users in the entire series. However, seven of them have suffered premature deaths in My Hero Academia. The reason for this goes far beyond simply being killed by All For One. As the years go by, it becomes increasingly harder to pass down the OFA Quirk.

Through no fault of his own, Deku could well be the last OFA Quirk user in My Hero Academia

It's a power that affects the user's lifespan

After the events of the Paranormal Liberation War, the former OFA Quirk users had a chat with Deku in the vestige world. Manga readers can find this discussion in My Hero Academia Chapter 304. Meanwhile, the scene will likely be translated into the anime in the next few weeks.

Hikage Shinomori is the fourth user of the OFA Quirk. Through some extensive research, he figured out that having multiple Quirks causes a great strain on a person's body. Hikage already possessed the Danger Sense ability, but having another Quirk aged him rapidly.

It also turns out that Deku and All Might were already Quirkless before they inherited the OFA Quirk. Only those without power can truly realize it. However, this presents a huge problem in My Hero Academia. Statistically, there are far more people with Quirks than without them.

The Quirkless population is getting smaller

At the start of the My Hero Academia series, it was estimated that 80% of the entire world had access to Quirks. Of course, 20% still leaves several millions of people. However, the Quirkless population decreases with each passing generation, along with potential candidates for the OFA Quirk.

The fifth user, Daigoro Banjo, outright believes that Deku will be the final wielder of this great power. It would be unethical to give it to somebody with a Quirk, since it would reduce their lifespan. There's also the fact that only a select few people have the physical conditioning required for the OFA Quirk.

Mirio Togata really dodged a bullet in My Hero Academia. Remember, he was the original successor to All Might before Deku showed up. Since he already wields the Permeation Quirk, he wouldn't be able to gain more powers without accelerating his aging process.

Deku might be the only one who can stop Tomura Shigaraki

Deku is fully aware of the burden placed on his shoulders. The My Hero Academia protagonist knows that he could very well be the final successor to the OFA Quirk. It was specifically designed to counteract the extremely dangerous AFO Quirk, which can steal other powers.

All For One has given Shigaraki the original copy of his Quirk, which means Deku has to stop him specifically in the final war. Just as long as both villains are finally defeated, the OFA Quirk will have done its job.

