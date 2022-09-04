My Hero: The predecessor to My Hero Academia that most anime fans don’t know

As successful as My Hero Academia is, some fans might be surprised to learn that the one-shot that inspired the series didn't receive much attention upon its debut. That one-shot was called My Hero, and it debuted on February 8, 2008. By comparison, the first chapter of My Hero Academia was released on July 7, 2014.

That's a difference of nearly six years. Fans of the series might be curious to learn more about this one-shot, so this article will cover some similarities between that and the manga.

Curious to read the original My Hero that debuted years before My Hero Academia did? Here is a hyperlink that may interest you:

Before there was My Hero Academia, there was a one-shot known as My Hero

Jack Midoriya, and Izuku Midoriya (Image via Weekly Shōnen Jump, Bones)

The most obvious similarity between the two is the name. A name alone isn't the only connection, however. Horikoshi also wrote the original My Hero, which served as a blueprint for the fan-favorite series that would quickly become one of the most popular modern anime.

Readers can look at the image above to see the two protagonists. The one on the left is named Jack Midoriya, while the one on the right is Izuku Midoriya. However, it's not just their last name that is similar. Other common traits include:

Freckles

Hairstyles

No special powers at first

Aspiring heroes

He's not the only familiar character.

Snipe is in both versions (Image via Weekly Shōnen Jump, Bones)

The most noticeable character to also show up is Snipe, whose design is largely similar to the one shown in the anime. Amusingly, Jack Midoriya didn't like him much at first, but they got along later in the one-shot.

Despite the similarities between My Hero Academia and its predecessor, there are some notable differences:

Villains are called Aberrants

Midoriya is an adult in the one-shot, working as a salaryman

My Hero focuses more on support items compared to its successor

Jack Midoriya is frail

Director Akahashi only appears in the one-shot

Akahashi Hero Support is different from U.A. High

This little one-shot was eventually revisited when Horikoshi decided to create a new series after Barrage's cancelation.

Turning it into My Hero Academia

It became a huge hit (Image via Weekly Shōnen Jump)

Manga Plus interviewed two of the editors of this popular manga series, with an important excerpt coming from the first one's section:

"After his (Kōhei Horikoshi) second series ended, the name "Boku no Hero"—a completed one-shot story which remained in Horikoshi's heart—came up when we were talking about what we should write for his third series. Having a soft spot for this story, Horikoshi felt a strong urge to turn it into a series, and that was our starting line. After some polishing, the story was finally serialized."

The interview would later talk about Horikoshi's love for heroes, which makes sense, given My Hero Academia's premise. Anime fans would obviously know what the series eventually became, but some of them might've been unaware of the original one-shot that preceded it.

