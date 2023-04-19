Naruto: 5 most overpowered ninjas who died too soon

The Naruto series has been a great success both in terms of the manga as well as the anime. Fans have loved the series for years and have claimed that the intense battles, captivating characters, and emotional moments in the series are some of the greatest. However, it was the character development that played a crucial role in keeping viewers hooked since the beginning of the series.

While some characters appeared only for a short time, it was their growth and development that were appreciated by fans worldwide. Itachi Uchiha appeared in a mere 24 episodes but still brought everyone's attention. This can be attributed to the great sacrifice he made for the Leaf Village.

Itachi Uchiha proved to be a game-changer in the Fourth Great Ninja War when he stopped Kabuto's reanimation jutsu. However, his life ended in a tragic turn of fate, and he died saving his little brother. As Itachi was already on par with the protagonist, he might have even overpowered Madara and Hashirama if given adequate exposure on the screen.

However, Itachi was not the only such formidable character who died too young. There were multiple overpowered characters who were contenders for Hokage (Head of the Leaf Village) but were not immune to tragedy. Their grievous fate proved to be a cataclysm and cut their lifespan short, robbing them of the potential to surpass every character in the series.

Naruto: Top 5 overpowered characters whose death robbed us off their potential

1) Sakumo Hatake

The White Fang of the Leaf (Image via Pierrot)

Sakumo Hatake, also known as The White Fang of the Leaf, was an extraordinary Ninja whose fortune didn't favor him. The Naruto series has shown him ending his own life at the age of 21.

In the midst of the Shinobi War, Minato expressed admiration for Sakumo Hatake by claiming that the White Fang was capable of fighting the Legendary Sannin in a one-on-one battle. If this statement holds true, then Sakumo Hatake's level of power would have been unparalleled. Defeating Orochimaru in combat would suggest that Sakumo had the ability to face off against Naruto's four-tailed form.

2) Shisui Uchiha

Shusui Uchiha in Naruto (image via Pierrot)

Unlike other Uchihas, Shisui Uchiha was on the side of Leaf Village opposing the Coup. However, the grudge from Danzo didn't give Shisui any chance of survival.

The sheer power of Shisui can be appreciated by the fact that he was able to manifest Susano with just one of his eyes. It is believed that he died at the young age of 16.

It is truly remarkable to imagine someone defeating the elite Anbu, awakening the Mangekyo Sharingan, and possessing the rare Kotoamatsukami ability at such a young age. It is beyond doubt that Shisui stood among the most powerful members of the Uchiha clan.

3) Minato Namikaze

The yellow flash of the leaf (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Fourth Hokage was among the first three Ninjas who gave a prominent fight to the Nine-Tailed Fox, with the other two being Madara Uchiha and Hashirama Senju. It is said that Minato died at the age of 24 in a clash with Kurama.

The formidable nature of Minato Namikaze is evidenced in Naruto by his singular mastery of the Flying Raijin Jutsu, his invention of the Rasengan technique, and his successful complete sealing of the Nine-Tailed Beast. In addition to these achievements, he was a remarkable sensei whose pupils went on to become some of the most powerful and skilled ninjas.

4) Fugaku Uchiha

The head of Uchiha Clan; Fugaku Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fugaku Uchiha, the head of the Uchiha Clan and the police of Leaf, was a legendary Shinobi who possessed Mangekyo Sharingan. Even though he was nearly 35 at the time of his death, he died without showing his true might.

In one scene in the Naruto series, Fugaku asserts that his visual prowess possesses the capacity to control the Nine-Tailed Fox, a feat accomplished by only Madara and Sasuke. It is intriguing to contemplate the exceptional abilities that a ninja with a Mangekyo Sharingan capable of controlling the most powerful beast might possess at the peak of their prime.

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi was undoubtedly the most formidable among the five overpowered characters who were contenders for Hokage. At the age of 13, he served as a double agent between the Anbu and the Uchiha Clan, demonstrating his exceptional abilities.

Despite only appearing in 24 episodes in Naruto, Itachi's immense potential and complex character made him one of the most beloved and memorable characters in the series.

Itachi, who lived as a villain but died a hero, was a pivotal figure who altered the course of the Fourth Great Ninja War. Even in death, his reanimation proved to be disastrous for Kabuto due to Itachi's exceptional powers, including Izanami, Crow Control, Susano, Tsukuyomi, and Amaterasu.

It is undeniable that had he lived longer, Itachi would have been a strong contender for the position of Hokage, given his formidable abilities and strategic mindset.

Given are some of the renowned ninjas who died at a young age in the Naruto series. It is highly assuring that these were all contestants for the position of Hokage.

