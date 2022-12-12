Naruto: Can Kekkei Genkai be learned? Loophole theory changes everything we knew

In Naruto, Kekkei Genkai are incredibly rare abilities that only a few people have. Kekkei Genkai is the result of a genetic mutation that can be passed down over generations. As a result, this is mostly found to be the specialty of certain clans.

The most famous Kekkei Genkai has to be the Sharingan, which was the Uchihas' one-of-a-kind possession. However, as a fan theory suggests, at least some types of Kekkei Genkai can be learned.

Naruto fan theory suggests that Kekkei Genkai can be learned

Can people without Kekkei Genkai get it?

Kakashi's Sharingan as seen in the anime (image via Pierrot)

Sharing Kekkei Genkai is very possible, and it has happened to many popular characters. Naruto, the titular hero, was not born with any Kekkei Genkai but acquired three over time: Magnet Release, Lava Release, and Boil Release. His Kekkei Genkai are the result of Tailed Beasts' chakra within him. Similarly, Obito gave Kakashi his Sharingan.

While the ability to gift Kekkei Genkai disproves the idea that it is restricted to the bloodline, it does not negate its origins. The Kekkei Genkai still remains an inherited trait. However, if the fans are correct, that is not the case because it seems Kekkei Genkai can be learned.

Can Kekkei Genkai be learned?

Mei using her Kekkei Genkai Lava Release as seen in the anime (image via Pierrot)

According to one fan theory, certain Kekkei Genkai are produced when a shinobi combines one Nature Transformation with another. For example, Wind Release and Water Release produce Ice Release.

So, while Haku was able to use Ice Release naturally because he was a member of the Yuki clan, anyone with control over Wind and Water Release should be able to use Ice Release if they are skilled enough.

Similarly, Wind and Fire create Scorch Release, while Wind and Earth create Magnet Release. Some fans claim that the fourth Naruto databook tells a similar story, with Rasa learning Magnet Release from watching the third Kazekage.

Nature transformations are clearly a more advanced form of chakra control, and proper mastery of the Transformations is required to create Kekkei Genkai from them.

Final thoughts

Naruto and its sequel Boruto form a very long-running series that is infinitely rich at the same time. The Naruto universe is complex, and there are places where Kishimoto's omissions or inconsistencies have actually made it more interesting for fans to come up with some wild theories to fill in the gaps.

A huge part of Kishimoto's goal was to demonstrate that in Naruto, one does not have to be a member of a specific family to be great. Sakura and Minato, two extremely important characters from the series, are examples. Whether or not the theory is an accurate representation of the situation, that is, whether or not Kekkei Genkai can be learned regardless of how difficult it is, does not contradict the series' underlying philosophy.

