Naruto creator Kishimoto explains who he would date from the Narutoverse

Masashi Kishimoto, the renowned creator of Naruto, recently sparked a surprising and interesting debate among Naruto fans. The creator managed to do so after he revealed which character from his own Narutoverse he would choose to date. In an interesting candid moment during an interview, Kishimoto's response caught many off guard, prompting further speculation and conversation.

Many readers expected that he would choose one of the beloved female characters he had crafted over the years. Little did they expect that his choice would come as a shock to the community.

Mixed Twitter fan reactions over Kishimoto’s response to which character he would date from the Naruto universe

The surprising response came during an interview where Kishimoto was asked some interesting questions. Interestingly, when Kishimoto was first asked which female character he would date, he responded with a resounding "none." He went on to explain that he had created these characters after all.

However, when the interviewer followed up by asking who he would date if he were a girl, Kishimoto surprised everyone by choosing Shikamaru.

Fans were surprised by Kishimoto's choice, and many made humorous comments on his response. Some suggested that Kishimoto might be or wanted to be like Shikamaru.

Well, some were taken aback, as they had always assumed Masashi Kishimoto would favor the female characters he had created. Some fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Kishimoto's portrayal of female characters in the series. One user, @King_Sukunaaa, mentioned that Kishimoto is the only writer who didn't like his own female characters.

The debate on Kishimoto's handling of female characters in Naruto has been going on for many years. This debate resurfaced on Twitter when @_Marconi, quoted Kishimoto's agreement with the criticism.

Despite mixed reactions, many found Kishimoto's choice amusing and supported his decision, while others took a more imaginative route. This interview by Masashi Kishimoto has not only generated excitement on Twitter but also led to a more serious discussion on platforms such as Reddit.

One fan mentioned that Kishimoto did not actually create Shikamaru, but rather, Shikamaru is a transcended being who inserted himself into the manga.

This theory stemmed from the surprise and disbelief some fans experienced upon learning of Kishimoto's personal interest in the character. While the theory may be speculative and unsubstantiated, it's fascinating to see how it has sparked so much fan interest and debate.

Regarding Kishimoto's answer on his preferred character to date, it appears to be consistent with the interviewer's question. As one user pointed out, Kishimoto was asked how he would react if he were a female and had to choose among all Naruto characters.

This candid interview of Kishimoto whom he would choose to date from his own Narutoverse has sparked an interesting and extensive discussion among fans. Kishimoto's unexpected preference for Shikamaru over the female characters he had crafted raised eyebrows and prompted humorous exchanges among fans.

Kishimoto's choice of Shikamaru as the character he would date has left many fans curious about why he made this unexpected selection. One possibility is that Shikamaru's intelligence and strategic thinking may appeal to Kishimoto's own personal traits as a creator.

As a writer, Kishimoto values depth and complexity in his characters and Shikamaru embodies many of those qualities. Additionally, Shikamaru's laid-back attitude is loved by many fans as well.

