5 poorly written female characters in Naruto (& 5 who took the cake)

Female characters in Naruto get the spotlight in many discussions within the anime community. As the massive world of Naruto unfolded over nearly 20 years, viewers and readers came across certain female characters who were significant to the story's plot and a few who were forgettable. While some of these female characters were capable of leading a nation, others did not even have enough screen time for the proper development of their characters.

The following article lists five female characters from Naruto that could have been written better and five that are extremely well-crafted.

Disclaimer: The following article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Hinata and 4 other female characters in Naruto who deserved better

1) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata Hyuga as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Despite being the heiress to the Hyuga clan and having one of the most potent Dojutsu in the entire series, Hinata's character felt quite underwhelming within the main plot. Her cousin overshadowed her in the early days during the Chunin exam, and her development felt way out of place even later on.

Hinata was always the quiet and introverted kid who had a crush on the show's protagonist, which later came into focus during the Pain arc. Hinata's will and confidence revolved so much around Naruto over the course of the show that her individual development fell short of the mark.

2) Sakura Haruno

Sakura Haruno as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Sakura Haruno was shown to be so arrogant during her early days that it became nearly impossible for the majority of viewers to accept her redemption with an open mind. She used to obsess over Sasuke and harbored immense hatred for Naruto as he was the outcast and loner in the village.

Many opine that Sakura tried to use Naruto to get Sasuke back after the latter left the village, which is when the majority of the audience lost their hope in her characterization. Having said that, she could have been utilized better under the given circumstances in the many arcs that came after.

3) Tenten

Tenten as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

If you have followed the entirety of the series, you may know how Tenten's character fared in the grand scheme of things. As mentioned before, Naruto is filled with side characters that, in one way or the other, get their spotlight at some point and turn the plot on its head. Tenten, however, never got the chance. She was introduced as a weak character from the beginning and showed little to no development as the story reached its final stages.

4) Kurenai Yuhi

Kurenai as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Despite being introduced as Jonin and one of the strongest kunoichis from her village, Kurenai had no growth in her character in terms of power as the story progressed. She had a firm grasp over Genjutsu, which was a bad match against someone like Itachi who she had to face quite early in the series. Since that was her only suit, the author could have reserved her for a different scenario instead of rendering her character pointless early in the story.

Years later, she gave birth to Asuma's child. She resigned from being a Shinobi so she could be a full-time mother and raise her daughter. While this was both sweet and understandable considering the circumstances, Kurenai was portrayed as relatively weaker compared to other Jonins in the village.

5) Anko Mitarashi

Anko as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Anko was one of the most compelling characters in the early stages of the series. Being revealed as Orochimaru's student, she was both strong and wielded a unique Ninjutsu unlike anyone else in the Leaf Village. One of her primary traits was her hatred towards Orochimaru due to his experiments on her.

However, after her initial arc in the main series, she was nowhere to be seen. It also seems as though nothing did happen between the two in the current timeline as Anko is shown to be perfectly fine with Orochimaru working in the village. Her entire character and personality from Naruto is as good as dead.

Tsunade and 4 more female characters in Naruto who had stellar characterization

1) Tsunade Senju

Tsunade Senju as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Since her introduction to the series, Tsunade stood out as one of the anime's most unique and powerful characters. Aside from her compelling beauty, she had a lot of history tied to the village which played a vital role in her development as time went on.

While she might have been introduced as a drunk and a gambler, her addiction could be attributed to the immense grief and trauma from her past. However, when her village needed her the most, she came back to aid her comrades, the residents of the Leaf village, and became the fifth Hokage.

Her involvement in the story laid the foundation for the force against Obito and his allies during the Fourth Shinobi War. She was later given the nickname, "The Savior."

2) Konan

Konan as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

While many claim that Konan's potential might have been wasted in the main series, she did serve her purpose very well as far as the story is concerned. As the only female member of the primary antagonist group and a leader, Konan was introduced as a mysterious and frightening character.

However, she was later revealed to have a tragic backstory. Konan grew up as an orphan during the Great Ninja War, and the audience slowly started to feel for her character as time passed. This was short-lived as she died at the hands of Obito in one of the most memorable fights in the series.

3) Rin Nohara

Rin Nohara as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Rin Nohara is the prime example of a character who plays a critical role in the story despite the lack of screen time. Little was shown about this kunoichi except for her time with her allies and the fact that she committed suicide to protect her village. Her cheerful personality and selfless nature led her to sacrifice for the village. She was known to care deeply for her friends.

The audience got to know the character of Rin Nohara through a few limited scenes in a bid to find the answer as to why Obito started the Shinobi War. The answer was later made very clear, making Obito's actions justifiable to many during the show's runtime.

4) Temari

Temari as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Initially introduced as the show's antagonist, Temari's development was more about her personality than her prowess. From being the arrogant kid who looked down on everyone to getting defeated by the village's laziest kid, Temari's character could've gone many different ways. Thankfully, it went in the correct direction.

After her defeat at the hands of Shikamaru, she was shown to be helping him out during his most challenging times, both during fights and painful periods in Konoha 11. Her respect slowly turned to love, and she started caring for him more and more. She stayed true to her feelings instead of denying them.

Temari was powerful from the beginning, so her character needed that slight push, which she got at the right time.

5) Kushina Uzumaki

Kushina Uzumaki hugging her son, Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto's parents were kept a mystery for an extended period on the show until it was finally revealed later in Shippuden. During his training with the eight-tail Jinchuriki, Naruto encountered his mother in the form of a spirit chakra. Typically, her personality, temper, and even how she spoke resembled Naruto in one way or the other, instantly making the audience fall in love with her.

Despite the short screen time, Kushina left viewers with wholesome memories and a smile.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far