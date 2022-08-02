Naruto: 5 female characters who were universally beloved (& 5 everyone hated)

Naruto’s creator, Masashi Kishimoto, is not known for being the best when it comes to writing female characters. Most female characters in the show end up not being as well developed as their male counterparts. However, this does not mean he did not write some of the most iconic and beloved female characters in anime history.

On the other hand, the lack of development or poor writing some of the ladies in the franchise were subjected to, led to them being hated by most of the fanbase. On this list, we will talk about five of the most popular women Naruto has to offer, as well as five that fans cannot stand.

Disclaimer: This list was created using data from various different websites and character polls. It contains spoilers.

Temari and 4 other Naruto girls fans love dearly

1) Kushina Uzumaki

Kushina loved her son more than anything (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The love of a mother knows no bounds, as demonstrated by the Red Hot Habanero herself, Kushina Uzumaki. We saw very little of this amazing woman during the show, but the few moments we had with her were enough to make fans fall in love with her character.

Kushina was stubborn, hot-headed and a little violent, but she was also compassionate, loving, and caring with those closest to her. When the safety of her son, as well as the village's, was endangered, Kushina did not hesitate to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect him. Kushina will always be one of anime’s most beloved mothers, as well as a fan-favorite member of Naruto’s cast.

2) Tsunade Senju

Tsunade was an amazing leader for Konoha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

A member of the legendary Sanin, the Fifth Hokage, and one of the greatest Medic Ninjas ever are some of the titles Tsunade Senju is known for. Since she was first introduced to the show, Tsunade has never stopped surprising fans with her amazing feats of strength and skill.

She was one of the best leaders Konoha had, creating a period of prosperity even after the catastrophic events that occurred before her arrival. She may have been quick to get angry and a little rowdy, but she cared deeply for everyone in Konoha and did her best to keep them safe.

3) Temari

Temari as seen in the show (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Gaara’s change from a psychopathic murderer into a respected and beloved leader was only accomplished thanks to two people, Naruto and Temari. For years, Temari took on the role of a caretaker for her broken family, as well as being a powerful Kunoichi and ambassador.

Do not underestimate this skilled fighter because she will make you regret ever crossing paths with her if you make her mad. Her relationship with Shikamaru was also filled with wholesome and hilarious moments that helped her gain a lot of popularity amongst fans.

4) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata never stopped loving Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Unconditional love and admiration are not easy things to find in this life, and Hinata offered both of those to Naruto without expecting anything in return. Once a shy and meek girl who admired her crush from afar, Hinata grew to be a powerful Kunoichi who always fought for those she loved.

Hinata’s love for Naruto came from a place of respect, seeing as she hoped to one day be just like him. She was also considered a failure by the village and wanted to prove to others her true strength. Unlike many other ladies on this list, Hinata’s personality falls into the passive and calm category, which helped her stand out from the crowd.

5) Konan

Not many Naruto female characters end up being portrayed as powerful warriors. Konan, the second in command to Nagato’s Akatsuki, is one of the few women who was allowed to shine in combat. While Konan did not have many stellar moments on the show, she more than proved herself among the few that she was allowed to appear in.

She was powerful enough to defeat several Shinobis at the same time during Pain’s invasion of Konoha, as well as give her former teacher Jiraiya a quick but fierce battle. She tragically died while trying to protect Nagato from Obito, but she will always be remembered fondly by fans.

Shizune and 4 other Naruto female characters who fans do not enjoy

1) Karin Uzumaki

Karin as seen in the show (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

For some reason, Naruto likes to portray girls who spend a lot of time with Sasuke as crazy and obsessive. Karin was one such girl, having become obsessed with the Uchiha boy during the Chunin exams. Years later, she would become one of Sasuke’s teammates in his newly formed group, Taka.

Karin is portrayed as brash and hysterical, letting her anger get the best of her most of the time. She would only change her behavior when interacting with Sasuke, turning into a typical fangirl for the black-haired boy. Even after Sasuke tried to kill her, she still wished to be his lover more than anything, a trait fans grew tired of pretty soon.

2) Shizune

Shizune and Tonton (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Unlike her teacher, Tsunade, who played a major role in the series, Shizune was mostly relegated to act as a glorified secretary. She had been training with the Sanin woman for years when we first met her but was still exponentially weaker than her mentor.

After returning to Konoha, her training seemingly stopped completely, focusing on nothing more than assisting Tsunade with her Hokage duties. She did help a lot during the aftermath of Pain’s invasion and the Fourth Shinobi War, but even then it was only as a healer. Fans were disappointed to see one of the students of a Sanin being as irrelevant as Shizune.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki

A good and compelling villain will make fans hate them for their actions and ideals, like Orochimaru. Kaguya, the final villain of Naruto, is hated just because she was a disappointing villain and a badly developed character.

Kaguya was supposed to be the most imposing enemy Team 7 had to face. She was indeed strong but ended up being nothing more than a power-obsessed woman. Her fighting abilities are subpar and her motivations leave a lot to be desired from her character.

4) Ino Yamanaka

Ino using her Mind Transfer Jutsu (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The heiress of the Yamanaka clan became less hated by the fandom the more the series progressed. Nonetheless, initially, fans could not stand seeing her because of her bratty nature and terrifying obsession with Sasuke.

Ino did not really contribute to the series while she was young, acting mostly as a spoiled girl who was more preoccupied with her appearance than her training. She somewhat remedied herself later in the series, but many fans still feel a certain kind of aversion to her character.

5) Sakura Haruno

Sakura is one of the most hated characters in the franchise (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The worst example of obsessive behavior from a female character in the series has to come from the controversial Sakura Haruno. Sakura started the series as a love-crazy fangirl for Sasuke, acting more like a personal cheerleader for the boy than a Kunoichi.

She started to redeem herself after becoming Tsunade’s apprentice and defeating Sasori. Despite this, she reverted to her previous self the moment she saw Sasuke, once again becoming a hindrance for Team 7 all because of her crush. Sakura is a strong Kunoichi, but her past actions and behaviors will forever reside in fans’ minds, cementing the hatred they feel for her.

