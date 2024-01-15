Naruto: Does Karin get the most undeserved hate in the series? Explained

Fans of the Naruto series most definitely know who Karin Uzumaki is. Given her role in the story, she is loved by some and disliked by others. Throughout the series, she was seen as a girl who was head over heels for Sasuke Uchiha and would go to any length to have him accept her.

Her unique ability made her an asset to Sasuke's team but in some cases, her behavior seemed a little overwhelming. There is a section of the fandom that feels that Karin is subject to undeserved hate. However, she is likely not hated but rather misunderstood.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Naruto: Karin Uzumaki is likely the most misunderstood character

Who is Karin Uzumaki?

Karin Uzumaki in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Karin's hair color was a strong indicator of her Uzumaki lineage. She was Orochimaru's subordinate and assisted him in his experiments. She was assigned as the warden of his Southern Hideout while he was away. Later, she joined Sasuke Uchiha's Team Taka.

According to the Naruto anime, Karin and her mother were allowed to take refuge in Kusagakure by Zosui on the condition that the latter healed the village's wounded and sick. The duo had an inherent healing life force that allowed them to mend wounds and regenerate quickly through biting.

A surprise attack on the village led to several casualties, requiring Karin's mother to take action. However, she was overworked and soon passed away from transferring too much chakra to the wounded. The duty was then immediately passed on to Karin.

Karin Uzumaki as a kid in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Later, after she became a Genin, she participated in the Chunin Exams at Konoha. Although she failed the exam, this was when she ran into and was rescued by Sasuke. Soon after, during a war, Karin hid while the village was completely destroyed. On the verge of escape, she was harassed by two men in another town, who noticed her Uzumaki lineage and planned to capture and sell her to the underground market.

This was when she was saved by Orochimaru, who proceeded to offer her protection, which she accepted. The Sannin then chose to recruit her and make her his assistant for his experiments. Later on, Sasuke landed on the island and after lending him a hand during an assignment, she joined as a member of Team Taka.

Karin's character is often misunderstood

Sasuke biting Karin to heal himself (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Given how she was portrayed, one might feel that Karin was just another character who was deeply in love with Sasuke. Upon meeting him on Orochimaru's island, she was stuck to him almost the whole time and joined his team with little thought. Moreover, she readily helped him while completely disregarding herself.

This probably led to fans disliking her and having misunderstandings regarding her character. However, if looked at closely, there is a reason Karin was the way she was. A major reason is that she witnessed her mother being treated as a tool to heal the village and shortly after, experienced the same herself.

She was the reason why Sasuke made it through the Naruto series. After recruiting her, there were instances where he could have died. But thanks to her, he was saved and lived to fight another day. For instance, Sasuke was no match for Killer Bee and was easily brushed aside, sustaining substantial injuries. However, it was Karin who healed him.

Final thoughts

Karin Uzumaki doesn't really get undeserved hate, instead, she is mistaken and misunderstood by the fandom. While she had a serious crush on Sasuke, who never really cared for her other than keeping her on as a healer, she played a vital role in the series. Without her abilities, Sasuke may have met his end against Killer Bee.

When she arrived during the war, she healed the Fifth Hokage Tsuande Senju as well. This proved crucial in the fight against Madara Uchiha later on.

All in all, although she plays a supporting role in Naruto, she is crucial for the progression of the story.