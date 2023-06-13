Naruto fandom faces backlash for accusing Black Clover of copying Kurama

Ever since Black Clover was first released, the anime has faced several criticisms, with most of them claiming that it was a Naruto rip-off. While the comparisons themselves were too vague or just based on tropes, the sheer number of Naruto fans worldwide helped push the agenda that Black Clover was a Naruto copy.

Following that, the number of elements that were compared between the two series increased. With this, most anime fans were convinced that Black Clover mangaka Yuki Tabata was inspired by Masashi Kishimoto's work. However, as revealed by the mangaka himself, the series is actually inspired by Tite Kubo's Bleach.

Naruto fandom gets berated for wrongly accusing Black Clover of copying Kurama

ShonenRookie @Rolando48933604



1. Liebe is not an inner demon, he is not inside Asta, he was sealed in the book.



2. Tabata got the idea from bleach and Kubo (Ichigo and Zangetsu).



Bleach fans don’t do this stuff man twitter.com/taherbhatiya/s… Taher @TaherBhatiya Maturity is when you realise Naruto has ZERO influence on Black Clover Maturity is when you realise Naruto has ZERO influence on Black Clover https://t.co/hjPojRst9f Many Naruto fans in the quotes think Liebe/ Asta inspired from Kurama/ Naruto1. Liebe is not an inner demon, he is not inside Asta, he was sealed in the book.2. Tabata got the idea from bleach and Kubo (Ichigo and Zangetsu).Bleach fans don’t do this stuff man Many Naruto fans in the quotes think Liebe/ Asta inspired from Kurama/ Naruto 😂1. Liebe is not an inner demon, he is not inside Asta, he was sealed in the book.2. Tabata got the idea from bleach and Kubo (Ichigo and Zangetsu).Bleach fans don’t do this stuff man 😂 twitter.com/taherbhatiya/s… https://t.co/GRCFQaPjaf

Following the several comparisons made by Naruto fans between Kishimoto's series and Black Clover, fans claimed that Yuki Tabata stole the idea of Liebe from Kurama. According to them, Asta having an anti-magic devil sealed inside his grimoire was a replica of Naruto having Kurama sealed within him.

However, as stated by Twitter user @Rolando48933604, Black Clover's Liebe is not inspired by Kurama. In fact, Liebe is inspired by Bleach's Zangetsu. Zangetsu is a Zanpakuto spirit that resides within Ichigo's sword.

ZAPking- @ZAPkingstream @Rolando48933604 A demonic entity that gives the sword weilder power that comes from the sword @Rolando48933604 A demonic entity that gives the sword weilder power that comes from the sword

Similarly to that, Liebe has resided within Asta's five-leaf grimoire for the longest time. During this period, he accumulated anti-magic powers and happened to channel the same energy into the swords left by Licht within his grimoire. The same later ended up in Asta's possession. Thus, considering that Asta was using Liebe's powers through Licht's swords, it was very evident that Liebe was inspired by Zangetsu.

However, they too have differences between them. While Zangetsu was actively trying to save Ichigo for his own sake, Liebe is quite literally Asta's adoptive brother. Liebe was adopted by Asta's mother Lichita, and as fate would have it, he ended up getting teamed up with her biological son.

Kev @Magna_DVelkha . Liebe is basically just Asta's adopted devil bro sharing some of his power with him @Rolando48933604 White wasn't even an inner demon either tbh, bro was legit helping Ichigo clutch like a mf. Liebe is basically just Asta's adopted devil bro sharing some of his power with him @Rolando48933604 White wasn't even an inner demon either tbh, bro was legit helping Ichigo clutch like a mf😂. Liebe is basically just Asta's adopted devil bro sharing some of his power with him

Sid Sign BSD 🇺🇸 @sign_sid @Rolando48933604 Bleach fans don't have to do it since you guys don't deny the Bleach clone accusations. I don't get why you guys don't just take all of it on the chin. Sure it's unoriginal, but it's still pretty good @Rolando48933604 Bleach fans don't have to do it since you guys don't deny the Bleach clone accusations. I don't get why you guys don't just take all of it on the chin. Sure it's unoriginal, but it's still pretty good

Lef @Lefslom

Bleach fans would be absloutely correct and we'd accept it because we both know that @Rolando48933604 The funny part isBleach fans would be absloutely correct and we'd accept it because we both know that @Rolando48933604 The funny part isBleach fans would be absloutely correct and we'd accept it because we both know that

The best part about the situation is how, despite the numerous similarities between Black Clover and Bleach, fans of Tite Kubo's work never try to attack Tabata for the inspiration he has drawn. Moreover, if Bleach fans were to accuse Yuki Tabata of having borrowed elements from their favorite anime, Black Clover fans would gladly accept that fact, considering it is true and even declared by the mangaka.

Meir suber @meirthecreator @Rolando48933604 I love naruto but I hate when people compare black clover to it black clover is not a copy of naruto it just has tropes that a lot of anime have but it is just as good if not better @Rolando48933604 I love naruto but I hate when people compare black clover to it black clover is not a copy of naruto it just has tropes that a lot of anime have but it is just as good if not better

CyberSlash @CyberSlash4 @Rolando48933604 I dont get why naruto fans are so mad at even the possibility that BC might be inspired by it lol I get happy when I hear an author say they were inspired by bleach @Rolando48933604 I dont get why naruto fans are so mad at even the possibility that BC might be inspired by it lol I get happy when I hear an author say they were inspired by bleach

Even a decent group of Naruto fans supported Black Clover as they themselves knew that the similarities were common shounen anime tropes. The protagonist aiming for a prestigious title, a talented deuteragonist, a sealed hidden power, etc., were all very common anime tropes. So just because the two anime happened to have similar themes, it did not directly mean that one of them copied the other.

Even Bleach fans felt confused why the majority of Naruto fans were even upset about any similarities between their series and another new series. Considering Kishimoto's series was released over a decade ago, it is bound to have influenced the shounen anime industry.

Thus, if some anime were to take inspiration from it, it would be a moment to be proud of. However, for some reason, fans of Kishimoto's series take the opportunity to slander newer series to try and establish their dominance.

Poll : 0 votes