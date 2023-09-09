Naruto fans choose this iconic Sasuke scene as definitive "I'm him" moment in anime

Naruto has a ton of memorable characters, and while Sasuke is in that group, there is no denying he is very divisive. Many people didn't like his character progression and how that impacted others, such as Naruto or Sakura, but everybody agrees that the young Uchiha has a monumental cool factor. On that front, one moment in the series truly highlighted Sasuke's character in Shippuden and the direction he was taking.

Picking one of Sasuke's greatest moments in Naruto is complicated, but his invasion of the Kages Summit has an interesting reason. Not only was Sasuke at his coolest as a character, but also it was one of the occasions he was at his most proactive and villainous, which is a direction that many fans wanted to see more of.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series.

Sasuke's coolest moment in the Naruto series

Itachi dying in front of Sasuke and Obito telling the latter the truth about his brother's actions did a number on the young Uchiha. After finding out that everything he knew was a farse, he decided to avenge his brother by destroying the Hidden Leaf Village. He went to the five Kages summit to kill Danzo, who had become the village's new Hokage and was behind Itachi's Uchiha massacre.

In terms of character, this was Sasuke at his most selfish, villainous, and proactive behavior. This decision to attack the Kages was entirely his own, and while there is an argument to be made that he arrived there unprepared for what was about to go down, it was his attitude and demeanor that made this moment so cool to a lot of people.

Naruto as a series often hinted at Sasuke becoming a villain in the story, and this period was where that direction seemed close to taking place. He was focused on killing Danzo and destroying the village, which Kishimoto really hammered home during this portion of the story to highlight how far gone Sasuke had become.

Until that point, Sasuke had never been willing to spill unnecessary blood. However, that changed after Itachi's death, with the former's mental health starting to decay. Sasuke acted a lot more maniacal and violent, which is shown when he laughed like a madman in front of Kakashi and Sakura later on in the arc.

Sasuke's progression during this arc

It's somewhat understandable that many Naruto fans have a degree of frustration regarding Sasuke's character and his evolution. A lot of people, as mentioned earlier, thought he was going to become a villain and be the final boss of the series (he kind of was, but not in the way a lot of people thought), with this arc seemingly fulfilling that prophecy.

However, the consensus is that Kishimoto didn't commit to that idea, and Sasuke's character reverted to antihero after meeting Itachi later in the manga. It's a shame because this version of the young Uchiha seemed like a natural progression after all the hardship he had endured and how his mental health declined.

It was that constant imbalance on Kishimoto's part that hurt Sasuke's reputation over the years. This is one of the many things that hurt Naruto's final portion of the story in the manga. Several concepts and ideas never got the conclusion they deserved, which is a point of frustration for a lot of people.

Final thoughts

Sasuke will always have a strong cool factor, and Kishimoto knew how to get the most out of him on that front. While the character had several ups and downs over the years, there is no denying that attacking the Kages at their Summit was his great moment.

