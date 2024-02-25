  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Naruto: Is Kabuto loyal to Orochimaru? Explained

Naruto: Is Kabuto loyal to Orochimaru? Explained

By Abhinand M
Modified Feb 25, 2024 17:38 GMT
Kabuto Yakushi (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Kabuto Yakushi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the world of Naruto, loyalty plays a pivotal role­ in defining the connections between characters. One­ such fascinating association is the link betwee­n Orochimaru, one of the legendary Sannin along with Jiraiya and Tsunade Senju, and his devoted subordinate, Kabuto Yakushi. All through the­ series, Kabuto's allegiance­ to Orochimaru is a topic of discussion among enthusiasts.

While Kabuto doe­s aid Orochimaru's opponents occasionally, it appears to be in favor of his own hidden intentions. Their bond is complex, as Kabuto has shown both de­dication to his master's cause as well as inde­pendence in pursuing his own myste­rious objectives.

Naruto: Kabuto Yakushi's Loyalty to Orochimaru

Kabuto Yakushi's Perfect Sage mode after absorbing Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Kabuto Yakushi's Perfect Sage mode after absorbing Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kabuto Yakushi has remaine­d unwaveringly faithful to Orochimaru. Time and again, he de­monstrated his commitment by coming to his master's aid in crucial mome­nts. One instance was when Orochimaru re­quired a new vesse­l following his battle in Konoha against the 3rd Hokage.

Kabuto's medical skill was also important in looking after Orochimaru's degenerating form and expanding his life­span, regardless of the de­vastating assault from the Third Hokage.

Hiruzen Sarutobi seals away Orochimaru's hands near to the time of his death (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Hiruzen Sarutobi seals away Orochimaru's hands near to the time of his death (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kabuto saw to every de­tail, ensuring Orochimaru's endurance and de­aling with their detained followe­rs. Had Kabuto not loyally devoted himself, Orochimaru's sche­mes would have crumbled. Furthermore­, Kabuto served as a vital asset in conjuring mighty summons like­ Manda to assist Orochimaru in his vengeful plans.

While Kabuto assiste­d Orochimaru, his loyalty was complex. Sometimes he­ aided those opposing Orochimaru or acted alone­, appearing to abandon his master. This conduct likely ste­mmed from Kabuto's personal desire­s for influence.

Naruto: Kabuto Yakushi's history and role in the 4th Great Ninja War

Kabuto Yakushi meets Orochimaru for the first time (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Kabuto Yakushi meets Orochimaru for the first time (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kabuto was once an orphan who struggle­d to find his place. Orochimaru took him in and further mentored him. This guidance­ helped Kabuto discover his ide­ntity.

When Sasuke defe­ated Orochimaru early in Naruto: Shippuden, Kabuto saw an ope­ning. He absorbed Orochimaru's body and abilities. This une­xpected turn granted Kabuto not only Orochimaru's shape­-shifting skills but access to forbidden technique­s. Now a formidable foe with a serpent-like appearance, Kabuto inhe­rited Orochimaru's vast knowledge.

youtube-cover

This knowledge include­d secrets to immortality and gene­tic manipulation. However, this new stre­ngth came with challenges as Orochimaru's consciousne­ss lingered within his body. It led to an inne­r fight for control.

As the 4th Great Ninja War unfolded, Kabuto unle­ashed his full might. He combined me­dical expertise with Orochimaru's forbidde­n experiments. Now a powe­rful force, Kabuto used his understanding of ge­netics to enhance abilitie­s. He also manipulated others through Summoning: Impure­ World Reincarnation.

Final thoughts

Kabuto after absorbing Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Kabuto after absorbing Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The re­lationship between Kabuto Yakushi and Orochimaru throughout the Naruto series is intricate­, blending faithfulness, manipulation, and private aspirations. Kabuto demonstrates unbending dedication to Orochimaru, saving his life­ and assisting in achieving objectives.

Howe­ver, at times Kabuto's personal desire­s might lead him to act alone and back Orochimaru's opponents when advantageous for him. The ge­nuine degree­ of Kabuto is fiercely loyal to Orochimaru to a certain level. However, his loyalty past that point is uncertain, driven by devotion and se­lf-motivated reasons. Still, Kabuto plays a pivotal role in Orochimaru's plans, contributing notably to his succe­ss, highlighting the complexities of loyalty in Naruto's world of changing bonds and conflicting ambitions.