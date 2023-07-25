Naruto manga's Orochimaru was far more disturbing and hideous than the anime representation

The announcement of the new Naruto anime has reinstilled an overwhelming passion for the series. Therefore, fans can't stop talking about the characters that made this series a fascinating one in the first place. No doubt, one of the most interesting characters in the Naruto series was Orochimaru. The infamous villain of the series has done numerous notorious deeds, including his heinous lab experiments.

Orochimaru wasn't shy of conducting gruesome experiments on human beings in his lab to satisfy his wicked goals. However, compared to the manga, the visuals of Orochimaru's hideous and disturbing lab experiments were toned down considerably in the anime.

Many fans of Naruto believe that the representation of Orochimaru in anime was quite different from the manga. Especially his lab in the anime was censored. While it was implied thoroughly in the anime how horrific Orochimaru could be, the visual representation lacked the gore that was shown in the manga.

Orochimaru's gruesome experiments were heavily censored in the Naruto anime

Orochimaru, the infamous ninja, was banished from the Konohagakure village because of his heinous crimes. To satisfy his wicked desires, Orochimaru conducted various kinds of torturous experiments on human beings. In Naruto manga, he made his first appearance in chapter 45. He was revealed to be an ex-pupil of the Third Hokage, exiled from the village due to his villainy.

From the moment of his introduction to the manga, it was clear that Orochimaru was a force to be reckoned with. However, the true extent of his villainy and nefarious personality wasn't made clear til his secret lab was shown in the manga.

Orochimaru's lab as seen in the manga (Image via Masashi Kishimoto)

Just like any other scientist, Orochimaru's curiosity knew no bounds. However, what makes Orochimaru so different is the fact that he could feel no remorse about killing and torturing multiple Shinobis for his experiments.

Orochimaru wanted to attain immortality, and for that reason, he could go to any extent. Driven by this intense desire to attain an immortal body and learn every Jutsu, he kidnapped several Shinobis and conducted live experiments on them.

Otogakure as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Perriot)

In the manga, Orochimaru's lab was filled with terrifying surgical equipment, such as a blood transfusion machine. His laboratory was littered with hanging corpses of shinobis. From the manga panel, it was apparent that he tortured them brutally and conducted ghastly experiments on them.

However, compared to the dark, gruesome, and macabre representation of Orochimaru's lab in the manga, the anime represented a sleek and stylish lab. In other words, the brutality displayed was censored to a great extent.

Orochimaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Even though the Naruto anime is a solid adaptation of the manga, the representation of Orochimaru and his brutality was censored to suit the audience. In the manga, Orochimaru doesn't clean up his 'litter' or his 'experiments' like he did in the anime. It was always a haunting spectacle of hanging bodies, blood, and gore.

Needless to say, Orochimaru was a far more disturbing and gruesome character than what was represented in the anime. His ghastly lab reeked of torture and seemed to have been taken straight from a horror film.

Fan reaction to Orochimaru's vile deeds in the lab

The renewed interest in the Naruto franchise following the announcement of the upcoming anime has led many fans to revisit the iconic moments of the manga and the anime. Numerous fans have discovered that Orochimaru was far more disturbing and hideous than portrayed in the anime. Here's how some people reacted to Orochimaru's manga representation:

Seeing the manga panel of Orochimaru's laboratory, many fans of the Naruto series have expressed their shock. They have also questioned how such a vile character could be redeemed even after what he had done in the past.

In Boruto, Orochimaru seems to have become a completely different person. However, fans haven't forgotten his vile deeds and why he was termed one of the wicked antagonists of the Naruto series.

With the new Naruto anime around the corner, it is to be seen whether Orochimaru's nefarious deeds will be presented without censorship.

