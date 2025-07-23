Naruto missed the opportunity to show one of greatest fights (and no, it's not Neji vs Naruto)

The best battles in anime and manga can be found in Naruto. Though Naruto has been over for years, its battles have aged like wine. When comparing Naruto battles with those of other anime, there is a clear gulf in quality, with Naruto superseding many new-gen anime. Naruto’s fights are not just meant to catch the attention of viewers and give them a pump; they also serve as storytelling tools.

For example, when Obito and Kakashi fight during the War arc, one can sense the pain that is present in each blow. Obito expected Kakashi to protect Rin, and Kakashi was hurt by Obito’s actions throughout. The fight is also a trip down memory lane. There is a subtle bubbling of the rivalry that Obito and Kakashi once shared that escapes during the battle. The two ninja are two sides of the same coin, and their shared Sharingan is proof of that.

Another battle that is full of depth in Naruto is the one between the titular character and Neji. This fight is perfect in every sense of the word, from action to thematic depth. Many fans consider this one of the best in the series, but the best battle is one that was never shown: the battle between the Sannin and Hanzo. This battle would have been the perfect clue to show viewers the true power of the most influential forces in the series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why the fight between Hanzo and the Sannin needed to be shown in Naruto

During his prime, Hanzo was unbeatable (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first time viewers properly hear about Hanzo the Salamander is during Naruto Shippuden. He is portrayed as an invincible ninja who controlled the Hidden Rain on his own. While this feat may appear small, it is not in the slightest. Due to the Hidden Rain’s location, it is often the dumping ground for the wars between the major Hidden villages.

Hanzo was the first person to change this. With Danzo at the helm of the Hidden Rain, he stopped the spill over of wars from the major Hidden villages. During that time, he came across three Konoha ninjas who became very influential in the future: Tsunade, Jiraiya, and Orochimaru. These Konoha ninja set the series ablaze with their actions. Orochimaru attacked Konoha, and his apprentice, Kabuto, was a significant presence in the Fourth Ninja War.

Viewers never saw the Sannin fight at their prime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade would later become Hokage and would steer Konoha to some of its most tumultuous times. Jiraiya became one of the influential ninjas, as he trained a future Hokage, the leader of the Akatsuki, and the savior of the world. These three ninjas were extremely powerful and at the beginning of their primes, just like Hanzo.

That’s why it is painful that their battles with Hanzo were never shown. All viewers saw was Hanzo sparing the lives of the Konoha ninjas and giving them the name Sannin. Apart from how interesting this battle should have been, it would have been a perfect way to show how the future reacted to defeat at the hands of someone powerful.

Conclusions

This fight could have shown the Sannin’s ability to fight as a team. Many viewers have seen Team 7 fight together, and Team 10 with their Ina-Shika-Cho combo, but no one has ever seen the Sannin together, except when they were fighting against each other. These battles would have been a rare peek into their abilities and mental state.

