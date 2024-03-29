Naruto's biggest plot hole is also the most exciting one (and it has everything to do with Madara Uchiha)

Anime series like Naruto, with multiple story arcs and hundreds of episodes, are prone to plot holes. Sometimes, these inconsistencies annoy avid viewers, but occasionally, a compelling plot discrepancy emerges and sparks widespread intrigue. Such was the scenario with one of Naruto’s key antagonists, Madara Uchiha.

In chapter 658, Madara stunned fans by using the 'Susano'o' power even though he had no eyes. This contradicted the known rule that Mangekyou Sharingan is necessary to use 'Susano'o.' This big inconsistency had fans talking everywhere, particularly on a Reddit thread filled with lively discussions and theories.

Several fans on the thread suggested an idea. They believe you only need the Sharingan to first access powers like 'Susano'o,' and you might not need eyes to continue using it. They pointed out Itachi as an example, who could still use his powers despite his failing eyesight.

However, there are two big problems. First, Itachi had his eyes, while Madara did not. Second, if Madara didn't need eyes for 'Susano'o,' why did he bother getting the powerful Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan? This mix-up has made Madara's eyeless 'Susano'o' one of Naruto's most talked-about plot holes.

Disclaimer: This article delves deeply into the events of Naruto Shippuden and may reveal key plot points. It also contains some personal insights and interpretations from the author.

Naruto's greatest plot twist – Madara Uchiha breaks the rules

Madara Uchiha's Susanno's power (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There's evidence for this argument, like when Itachi uses Susano'o despite his fading vision. But Itachi still had his eyes, unlike Madara who used Susano'o with none. That's the first problem, and it’s a big one.

The second problem is about Madara's own powers. Why would Madara need Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan (EMS) if he could use his Susano'o without eyes? Madara’s Susano'o was his main Mangekyo ability. If Susano'o can be used without eyes, he could've used a regular Uchiha's basic Sharingan instead of the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, which seems like a waste.

Comment by from discussion inNaruto Expand Post

We also need to consider the way Sharingan and Mangekyo Sharingan work. They are connected to the brain, and the chakra it produces causes the change in the eye. If that's why Madara could use Susano'o without eyes, it contradicts how every other Mangekyou Sharingan user does it. They all use it through their eyes, so it feels off that Madara could do it differently.

So, we are left with these questions. If eyes aren't needed, why do all the other users have them? And why did Madara bother with Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan if he could've used a basic Sharingan or none at all?

Comment by from discussion inNaruto Expand Post

As weird as this plot hole is, it's also exciting. It goes against what we are supposed to know about the Sharingan and challenges viewers to figure out what's really going on. It also involves Madara Uchiha, a significant character in the Naruto series, which amplifies the intrigue.

This plot hole also encourages viewers to be active in the story. They're trying to figure out how Madara could use Susano'o without eyes. It's exciting to be part of a fan community where people discuss and guess about what's next. And it's even more exciting when the plot hole is connected to a main character like Madara.

Even though it's a big plot hole, it also makes Naruto more interesting. It's not just about the fights or the character development. It's also about the unknown and the speculation that comes with it.

Even when the series is done, fans are still talking about it. That's the mark of a good story. Even when there's a major plot hole, it makes the story more exciting. Whether or not the plot hole was intentional, it definitely started a conversation.