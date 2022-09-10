Naruto vs Tanjiro from Demon Slayer: Who would win? 

Both Naruto and Demon Slayer are top-rated shonen animanga series that have enjoyed considerable success. Their storyline and the rules that govern each of the respective universes are vastly different from each other. But despite the differences, the anime and manga communities have engaged in numerous debates involving characters from both these series.

Tanjiro, who is the protagonist of Demon Slayer, has been compared to Naruto when it comes to combat abilities. There are a few fans who want to know the outcome of a hypothetical fight that involves both these protagonists.

Let’s look at each of their combat abilities, compare them, and understand who the winner of this matchup would be.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Comparing the combat abilities of Naruto and Demon Slayer's Tanjiro

Tanjiro’s abilities

Tanjiro started out quite slow, but his endurance was always impeccable. Under Urokodaki’s tutelage in Demon Slayer, Tanjiro improved his swordsmanship skills. While he was taught to use Water Breathing, that wasn’t his primary breathing technique.

He was the only demon hunter apart from Yoriichi capable of utilizing the Breath of the Sun. Naturally, his physical abilities were enhanced, and he even developed the Demon Slayer Mark. Tanjiro also managed to access the Transparent World.

This allowed him to perceive the demons in such a manner that they were transparent, allowing him to strike their weak points accurately. This ocular ability in Demon Slayer also enabled the user to perceive the blood flow and the movement of muscle fibers, allowing the demon hunter to evade attacks.

Despite being this impressive, Tanjiro was nowhere near Yoriichi’s level in the series. However, he was one of the most valued members of the Demon Slayer Corps owing to his incredible physical abilities.

Naruto’s abilities

The protagonist of the Naruto series is exceptionally agile, fast, strong, and has incredible life forces. Because of the Uzumaki blood, he can take a lot more damage and continue fighting compared to other shinobis around him.

He is also the Nine-Tailed Jinchuriki who received a power-up from the Sage of Six Paths, Hagoromo Otsutsuki. He might not have defeated Kaguya alone, but he certainly played an essential role in defeating her.

Furthermore, he can enter the Six Paths Sage Mode and link up with Kurama. His speed is unmatched in the Six Paths Sage Mode, and very few shinobis in the series can keep up with him. The Tailed Beast Bombs launched by Kurama can easily wipe out mountains. During the fight against Toneri, the shockwave generated from the collision of Naruto and Toneri’s attacks almost destroyed the moon.

Conclusion

Naruto outperforms Tanjiro in every aspect of fighting. He is faster, and his destructive abilities cannot even be compared to the likes of Tanjiro. While the latter might be a skilled swordsman, he doesn’t stand a chance against Naruto, who can use advanced ninjutsu techniques in the blink of an eye.

