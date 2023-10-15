Naruto: Who was in the third coffin Orochimaru summoned? Explained

The anime series Naruto is known for its intriguing plotlines and unresolved mysteries. Among these mysteries, one that stands out is the undisclosed identity of the third ninja whom Orochimaru tried to summon during his epic battle with the Third Hokage during the chunin exam.
Several theories circulate about the identity of the third ninja. Some fans speculate that Orochimaru intended to summon Minato Namikaze, while others argue it was Madara Uchiha. Another popular theory suggests that it was completely a different ninja, such as Mito Uzumaki, Hashirama Senju's wife.
The identity of the third ninja that Orochimaru was attempting to summon in Naruto remains a mystery, and creator Kishimoto has never officially confirmed it. This lack of confirmation has sparked numerous debates and speculations among fans.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Naruto series.
Naruto: Was it the Fourth Hokage in the third coffin?
The identity of the occupant in the mysterious third coffin during Naruto's Konoha crush arc continues to spark passionate debates among fans. A prevailing theory suggests that it held the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, due to the clear label on the coffin which says Fourth. However, the intricate storytelling in this arc presents an intriguing challenge to this speculation.
Minato Namikaze holds a unique position. As a pivotal character in the Naruto series, his soul is sealed within the Reaper Death Seal, a sacrifice he made to protect the village and his son, Naruto, from the Nine-Tails attack.
This selfless act prevents him from being summoned conventionally, adding an air of mystery to discussions surrounding him. Hiruzen Sarutobi, the Third Hokage, has gone to great lengths to prevent the emergence of the third coffin, deepening intrigue and building anticipation for its contents.
There has been speculation surrounding the possibility that the third coffin was empty, and Orochimaru simply summoned it with the label Fourth to taunt Hiruzen Sarutobi, the Third Hokage. Since the first two coffins contained Hashirama and Tobirama, the First and Second Hokage respectively, it naturally raised expectations that the third coffin would contain Minato Namikaze, known as the Fourth Hokage.
However, due to the complexity of the plot and Minato's inability to be summoned conventionally, this theory poses a challenge. It is unclear whether the labeling was a mistake by the writer or an intentional move to engage fans in debate.
Some fans speculate about the identity of the shinobi hidden in the third coffin, with possibilities ranging from powerful figures like Madara Uchiha to Mito Uzumaki.
Madara Uchiha, a formidable character in the series, seems to be a popular choice. On the other hand, some believe that Mito Uzumaki may be inside.
As Hashirama Senju's wife and the first jinchuriki of the Nine Tails, she was undoubtedly a skilled shinobi. It's important to note that these are just speculations without concrete evidence to support them.
The creator of the series, Masashi Kishimoto, has never officially revealed who Orochimaru tried to summon in that third coffin, fueling ongoing discussions and curiosity.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.