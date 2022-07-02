Naruto: Why Genjutsu does not exist at all in the Boruto-verse

Naruto and Boruto's world divides its techniques into three different categories, Ninjutsu, Taijutsu, and the most intriguing one, Genjutsu. This ability was rarely ever mentioned in the original series, as it was uncommon to find a ninja that could master it.

However, since Naruto’s adventures ended, Genjutsu seems to be almost completely gone from Boruto’s world. So far, there have been only a handful of examples of real Genjutsu in the series. But why is that? Let’s discuss this topic in the following article.

The Genjutsu from Naruto has almost disappeared from Boruto’s world

What is Genjutsu?

The Ketsuryugan is another type of powerful Dojutsu (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

One of the three biggest types of Jutsu in Naruto’s world, Genjutsu, is the ability a Ninja can master to trap their opponent inside an illusion. Genjutsu works by extending the user's Chakra to their opponent's neural network, taking control over their five senses and leaving them defenseless.

To effectively use this kind of technique, the user needs to either have a higher than average intellect and amazing chakra control, or a Dojutsu like the Sharingan. Although these kinds of Jutsu are commonly associated with the eyes, there are other ways an opponent can fall victim to this power, for example: sound.

mangekyo sharinGay 💖✨ @l3xtacyy

shunshin no shisui the uchiha’s most powerful genjutsu usershunshin no shisui the uchiha’s most powerful genjutsu usershunshin no shisui 💚✨ https://t.co/YMFfmzZLPh

The effects of a Genjutsu can differ from user to user, going from something as simple as making the opponent face their fears, to a gruelling punishment like long hours of torture. There have been several other powerful Genjutsu in the series, like Shisui’s Kotoamatsukami.

With this technique, Shisui was able to completely control a person’s mind, implanting thoughts inside their brains without them even realizing it.

The Otsutsuki’s immunity to Genjutsu

Itachi is another prominent user of Genjutsu (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

While Genjutsu was scarcely used in Naruto, it seems Boruto has almost forgotten this technique in its entirety. Genjutsu users were not in abundance in the original series, but we have many examples of ninjas who mastered this type of Jutsu. Meanwhile, in the sequel, we see only a couple of people using real Genjutsu.

There are several theories amongst fans about why this powerful type of Jutsu is not as prominent as it was before. Some fans speculate that this ability has not been used because of the nature of the enemies the next generation has encountered in the sequel.

Hikaru @Hikaru34846515 @Boruburgerr Easy to debunk



Sasuke use chidori cuz it can damage Isshiki if it hits directly



I think Otsutsuki are Immune to genjutsu cuz dojutsus was originally from them



And other can be easily debunk @Boruburgerr Easy to debunk Sasuke use chidori cuz it can damage Isshiki if it hits directly I think Otsutsuki are Immune to genjutsu cuz dojutsus was originally from themAnd other can be easily debunk

The most prominent enemies in Boruto are members of the Otsutsuki clan, a powerful family whose ocular powers are the origin of all other Dojutsu in this universe. This means that most opponents they have faced would not have been affected in the slightest by the use of Genjutsu.

Other reasons for its disappearance

Genjutsu was a major focus in the fight against Madara and Kaguya (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

With that being said, there have been several other opponents who do not share blood with the Otsutsuki, meaning they could have been defeated by a powerful Genjutsu user like Sasuke.

Unfortunately, not even against these enemies has a Genjutsu ever been utilized in Boruto. While there is no official answer as to why this is the case, we can speculate as to why it has been forgotten.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Whenever Sarada uses her Genjutsu abilities, she reminds of Itachi. She needs to utilise her sharingan more. #boruto Whenever Sarada uses her Genjutsu abilities, she reminds of Itachi. She needs to utilise her sharingan more. #boruto https://t.co/LMG3eHmr8I

The rapid progress we have seen in this new sequel's world compared to before could be one of the reasons Genjutsu is not used anymore. One of the most effective ways to dispel a technique of this nature is by disrupting your Chakra flow, something that a machine can achieve more easily than an untrained Ninja.

From a writer’s perspective, Genjutsu can become a problematic trope for the series. It can be so powerful that it vanquishes formidable foes in a matter of seconds, such as Kabuto when he is imprisoned inside the Tsukuyomi. However, it can also just be a momentary distraction that has no bearing on the fight.

stallithehooch @capotwomuch Genjutsu is so wildly overpowered. Genjutsu is so wildly overpowered.

While it would be effective at getting information from people like Amado, who is still keeping secrets about Kara, it would also be an anticlimactic way of resolving this issue. Boruto’s manga keeps the readers interested by maintaining a certain level of mystery, so using a Genjutsu to dispel that intrigue would not be as well received.

Final thoughts

Genjutsu could take many different forms (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

It is a shame to see a technique as unique and interesting as Genjutsu being forgotten in the new sequel series. Still, while there is no definitive answer, there are several different explanations as to why this happened.

The world our protagonists live in is constantly changing, with new and more powerful adversaries threatening peace constantly. Obviously, the old way of fighting is not always going to be as effective.

Genjutsu could still make a comeback in Boruto’s universe, as the series is still developing its story. But in case it never makes an appearance again, we can be sure there are at least a few reasons behind this decision.

