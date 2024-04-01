"Need a MVA series": My Hero Academia fans go crazy over fanmade Tomura Shigaraki key visual

My Hero Academia has become known in the anime community for having a vocal fanbase and it is shown with most of the main cast, including one of the villains, Tomura Shigaraki. Initially All For One's apprentice, Shigaraki eventually became the main antagonist of the story, and fans have grown attached to him and most of his supporting cast, the League of Villains.

The League of Villains had their own arc in My Hero Academia, titled My Villain Academia. However, there is no denying that this is a group of characters that managed to become quite beloved in the fandom, which is why a recent fanmade key visual of Shigaraki made the rounds quite fast.

It is another example of how beloved Tomura is within the series' fandom and how people would have liked to see more of him in a spinoff centered around him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

My Hero Academia fans react to a Tomura Shigaraki fanmade key visual

Expand Tweet

An artist on X made a fan key visual of Tomura Shigaraki as the protagonist of a spinoff, titled My Villain Academia. This name is a direct reference to a storyline in the original series of the same name. It featured Tomura and the rest of the League of Villains trying to grow in strength and numbers while readers and viewers learn more about them and their motivations.

The art was strongly similar to the one made by Studio Bones for the original anime adaptation and sparked a lot of reactions online, particularly from fans who would like to see more of Shigaraki.

Despite being the main villain of the story, Shigaraki is viewed by some fans as a tragic figure because of his childhood. They would like to see more of his thoughts and actions as a villain.

Shigaraki in the anime (Image via Bones).

The fanmade key visual also shows a destroyed mural of All Might, thus serving as a symbolic expression of Shigaraki's hatred of heroes and what they stand for. It is a good fanart and one that shows how far the My Hero Academia fandom can go when it comes to their favorite characters.

Expand Tweet

There were a lot of reactions from people online praising the key visual. Some of them praised the creative direction while others simply stated how good it looked and how it represented Shigaraki as a character so well. Some were a lot more casual and straightforward with their praise.

"Bro this is amazing u ate and left no crumbs.hope ya make the current shigaraki one too."

Other fans were a lot more vocal about how much they would like to have a My Villain Academia spinoff, inspired by the quality of this fanmade key visual.

"I just need a My Villain Academia series like it would be so awesome."

Twice, Toga, Shigaraki, and Dabi, the main members of the League of Villains (Image via Bones).

Some fans also loved the artistic direction of the key visual. All Might has always been one of Shigaraki's biggest sources of hatred, feeling that the former represents everything that the latter, which has shown during their earlier interactions in the manga.

"Disintegrating the All Might wall is... Kino. If you drew that key visual in Horikoshi's manga style it would fool anyone."

Other fans were vocal about the character's treatment in the final arc, which is currently taking place in the My Hero Academia manga. There are a lot of people who don't want author Kohei Horikoshi to redeem and that he ends the series as the villain that he is.

"I hope he does and doesn't suddenly become nice through the power of friendship."

Related articles:

Is Tomura Shigaraki a wasted potential in My Hero Academia? Explored

My Hero Academia: Why All For One giving Shigaraki Decay is the best twist, explained

My Hero Academia chapter 416: How did Deku reach Shigaraki's past? Explored

My Hero Academia: Tomura Shigaraki was always going to be the ultimate villain, and chapter 411 confirms it