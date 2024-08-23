Nefertari Vivi's casting in One Piece Live Action season 2 has fans rioting against Netflix

Throughout the week of Monday, August 19, 2024, fans saw the latest castings for One Piece Live Action season 2 be announced, marking four total new cast members revealed. These include the actors playing the roles of Dr. Kureha, Dr. Hiriluk, King Nefertari Cobra, and Miss Wednesday/Nefertari Vivi.

While fans were praising the castings of the former pair for One Piece Live Action season 2, the latter pair’s reception was much more divisive online. Much of this controversy stems from the Alabasta arc and region being heavily influenced by Arab and Middle Eastern culture, but with its two monarchs being played by South Asian actors. While some fans are in support of this casting choice, others are harshly criticizing it.

One Piece Live Action season 2’s latest castings are the most divisive for the fandom yet

As mentioned above, the controversy over the latest One Piece Live Action season 2 castings stems from the Alabasta arc’s Egyptian influence and the concurrent perceived disparity with the castings. The Egyptian influence comes straight from original manga creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda himself, who said as much in one of the multiple SBS question corners in the series’ volumes.

Likewise, with this coming from Oda himself, those critiquing the casting feel that Netflix and Tomorrow Studios are going against Oda’s wishes and ignoring the source material. However, all reports on both the first and second seasons with respect to Oda’s involvement in production suggest this to not be the case, with the mangaka signing off on nearly every decision made.

It’s a tricky situation, especially when considering that there are certain aspects of the Alabasta arc which are influenced by South Asian culture versus Arab and Middle Eastern culture. However, the Nefertaris and Alabasta’s capital city of Alubarna have always been very clearly characterized as inspired by Egypt. With this in mind, those criticizing the One Piece Live Action season 2 casting choices feel they are justified and vindicated in doing so.

Fan reaction

This vindication and justification is palpable in each and every post of the same nature that can be found online currently. Some are focusing on the above points made, while others are instead pointing the blame on the fandom at large approving of these castings. Other are pointing to the fact that Oda’s original comments on Alabasta’s inspiration may be buried by a wave of supporters for these latest castings.

“We’re about to have people gaslight us into thinking arabasta was always explicitly south asian, this is going to be ridiculous [crying emoji],” worried one netizen.

“Tbh they missed a lot with this casting. They should have chosen Arab actors to represent the Nefertari family and considering that the plot of Arabasta is focused on liberating a country, it would have been great if the actors were Palestinian. But it's Netflix...,” posted another.

“Desert kingdom of ARABasta but no arabs in it,” noted a third with reference to the literal translation of the country’s name.

Those who are supporting the casting are making similar points but on the opposite end of the spectrum. For example, many are pointing to the fact that parts of Alabasta are influenced by South Asian culture, as mentioned above. Some are even admitting that while they have a personal issue with it, they can be happy if Oda personally approves of the decision.

“Anyways. arabasta is also based of india. if you really hate it dont watch it. ill have fun :),” commented one fan.

“Swear yall didn’t have that problem before an indian guy got casted, also arabasta is inspired by both egypt and india,” claimed a second supporter.

“So this confirms that Cobra and Vivi, the Royal family of Arabasta will be played by indian actors instead of Arabs.. That's a bit disappointing. But if Oda approved of this, then I'm okay with it. Will look forward to seeing him in action~ #OnePieceNetflix,” somewhat begrudgingly accepted a third.

In any case, it’s clear that these latest castings for One Piece Live Action season 2 are some of their most divisive yet. With Nico Robin’s casting call also being suspect in the eyes of many fans, there’s concern in the fanbase at large as to whether or not the second season can come out strong or if it’ll flop hard.

