Netflix's One Piece Live Action Season 2 reveals Nefertari Vivi's casting

Friday, August 23, 2024 saw the third and final casting announcement for One Piece Live Action Season 2 made in this latest string of news promised by original series creatorEiichiro Oda himself. This third and final reveal confirmed the longstanding rumor that Miss Wednesday, also known as Nefertari Vivi, will be played by none other than Charithra Chandran.

This news comes after three other One Piece Live Action Season 2 castings announced via the Netflix series’ official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 21. Thursday saw Sendhil Ramamurthy cast as Nefertari Cobra, Vivi’s father, while Wednesday saw Katey Sagal of Sons of Anarchy fame cast as Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik cast as Dr. Hiriluk.

Prior to her casting as Miss Wednesday/Nefertari Vivi in One Piece Live Action Season 2, viewers would likely recognize Charithra Chandran from a few other major roles. The first of these is as Edwina in Netflix’s Bridgerton period drama, while the other is as Sabina Pleasance for the second series of Amazon’s Alex Rider. 2024 has also seen the actress make her West End debut as Eileen in Rosie Day’s Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon.

Other notable roles for Chandran include a voice acting role in Star Wars: Visions as Annisoukaline “Anni” Kalfus in the “I Am Your Mother” episode, Amelia Brown in How to Date Billy Walsh, and as Leela in the upcoming Song of the Sun God which Chandran is also executive producing.

In addition to the casting news, the official Netflix X account also posted a short video of Chandran speaking on the casting and how excited she is about it. She recognizes how significant a Vivi character is in the eyes of fans and promises to work her hardest to do her justice and make everyone proud.

With this being the final casting announcement in this latest string of reports, there are only a select few major characters fans are still missing this information on. This is, of course, Tony Tony Chopper and Miss All Sunday/Nico Robin. Likewise, these make sense to save as the last two casting announcements, as they’re easily the two most significant characters who’ll appear in the upcoming second season.

Fans are particularly curious about Chopper’s casting and execution, as the character will be difficult to capture in live action. Many fans are likewise assuming that, rather than using practical effects, Chopper’s actor will be cast in a voiceover role and CGI will be used for Chopper in-series.

One Piece Live Action Season 2 will serve as the continuation of the adaptation of Oda’s original manga. The original manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing and serialized today, but progressing through its final saga.

