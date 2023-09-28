New Gen shonen age comes to an end as the new big three enter their final arcs

New Gen shonen is a term that refers to the main shonen series that have come out in the recent past. These include Black Clover, Boruto, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen. While opinions may differ on these series' quality, they have been Shonen Jump's flagship titles for quite some time and it seems that they are all heading towards a conclusion, thus sparking a lot of debates online.

The thing with new Gen shonen is the fact that it seems almost like an agreement that they are going to end at the same time. Considering the events taking place in some of these series and the decisions that have happened outside of the pages, such as the one with Black Clover author Yuki Tabata, there's an argument to be made that this generation of popular shonen manga is certainly drawing to a close.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for these new Gen shonen series.

All the new Gen shonen series nearing their conclusion

Expand Tweet

Everything seems to suggest that the main new Gen shonen series are heading towards their final acts and their main characters are bound to make their last stand soon. Recent events such as Satoru Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen, All Might's leaked death in My Hero Academia, and Sasuke Uchiha being presumably dead in Boruto, have done enough to suggest that these stories are close to concluding.

Given the fact that these three characters are mentor figures to the protagonists and have been carrying the weight for a lot of major plot points, the overall feeling is that the ending is very clear. At least that is almost certain in series like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia: Both manga only have two antagonists left (Sukuna and Kenjaku, and Tomura Shigaraki and All for One, respectively) and many of the main cast members are falling one after the other, with Gojo and All Might being the most significant deaths.

There are some comments or interpretations by fans that this almost feels as if Shonen Jump had prepared for all of this to take place at the same time. However, those are just speculations and seem like a natural conclusion to the four series that have been at the heart of the shonen genre for most of the past decade, especially for the younger fans.

The legacy of these series and the future of Shonen Jump

Expand Tweet

Considering how three of the aforementioned series seem to be heading towards their final stretch and Black Clover seems to be doing likewise - although author Yuki Tabata decided to leave Shonen Jump because of health reasons - their legacy seems all but guaranteed. Regardless of opinions on their quality, they have become some of the most popular series in modern manga and anime, selling millions of copies and becoming known across the entire world.

In order to introduce new titles to their readers, Shonen Jump recently launched their NEXTWAVE initiative. For those who don't know, this is a group of new manga series that the publishing company has been promoting as the next big thing in the medium, with Hokazono Takeru's Kagura Bachi being the most popular so far with just two chapters published.

While it is difficult to gauge or evaluate which new Gen shonen series is going to be the next big hit, there is no denying that this is all part of the medium. Series like Bleach and Naruto, once the big series of the industry, had to eventually conclude and be replaced by Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and others, so it is normal that the current ones have to go through the same experience.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

New Gen shonen is definitely lowering the curtains when it comes to some of these iconic series but, much like the beliefs of All Might and Satoru Gojo, the next generation is going to take over eventually. It has been this way since the days when Fist of the North Star ended and a little title known as Dragon Ball began to take flight, eventually growing into one of the most well-known franchises in the industry.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.