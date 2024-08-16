365 Days to the Wedding anime reveals October 2024 release date and theme songs

365 Days to the Wedding anime is set to premiere on October 3, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official staff on Friday, August 16, 2024. Along with this announcement, the staff revealed details regarding the anime's opening and ending theme songs.

Produced by Asahi Productions, 365 Days to the Wedding anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Tamiki Wakaki. Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine serialized the manga from March 2020 to June 2023 and released 11 Tankobon volumes.

365 Days to the Wedding anime premieres on October 3, 2024

On Friday, August 16, 2024, the official website and X account for the 365 Days to the Wedding anime announced October 3, 2024, as the show's release date.

Along with this announcement, the broadcast details have arrived, according to which the anime will air its episodes every Thursday from 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and BS11, starting October 3, 2024.

The rom-com anime will hold an advanced screening on September 14, 2024, from 5 pm JST at TOHO Cinemas in Tokyo. Following that, the event will hold a talk show, where fans can ask questions to the voice actors of Takuya Ohara (Kentaro Kumagai), Rika Honjoji (Saori Hayami), and Tamiki Wakaki-san, the original author.

Details regarding the opening and ending theme songs for the 365 Days to the Wedding anime have also arrived. HoneyWorks is collaborating with HaKoniwalily to perform the opening theme song, Kirakira (Sparkling), while GOHOBI sings the ending theme, Tsumari Wa (In Short).

Comments from the respective theme song artists have arrived on the anime's official website, where they hoped fans would love the songs.

Cast, staff, and the plot for 365 Days to the Wedding anime

Rika and Takuya, as seen in the anime's visual (Image via Asahi Productions)

As mentioned earlier, Saori Hayami stars as the main heroine, Rika Honjoji, and Kentaro Kumagai plays the protagonist, Takuya Ohara. Other cast members include Ami Koshimizu as Asako, Kana Asumi as Natsumi, Fukushi Ochiai as Hiromi, Kentaro Tone as Susumu Shinshi, Haruki Ishiya as Keisuke Itsuki, and Joji Nakata as Joji-san.

Hiroshi Ikehata, renowned for his contributions to Dark Gathering and FLCL: Progressive anime, directs the series at Asahi Productions, with Kazuho Hyodo in charge of the scripts.

Yusuke Seo and Shun Narita are credited as the music composers, while Shuji Maruyama has joined the staff as the character designer. Ryosuke Naya is enlisted as the sound director at Mausu Studios.

Based on Tamiki-san's manga, 365 Days to the Wedding anime is a rom-com story about Takuya and Rika, who work at a travel agency in Tokyo's metropolitan area. They discovered that non-married people would be given priority for being sent overseas.

Rika desperately wants to avoid a transfer, so she goes to Takuya for an idea. Eventually, they decide to fake their marriage to stay in Tokyo. However, little did they know their "fake" marriage would turn into something real.

