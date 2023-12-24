A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime confirms April 2024 release date and main cast with new teaser

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime, written by Yomi Hirasaka and illustrated by Kantoku, has been gaining traction ever since the announcement of its anime adaptation. The official website revealed the release window of the anime while also disclosing the voice actors and the staff that will be working on this anime.

Although the series has gained quite a bit of traction, it hasn't been listed by any prominent streaming platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Prime Video. The anime will be released in April 2024.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime release date

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yomi Hirasaka and Kantoku's A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics light novel series unveiled a teaser trailer on Sunday, December 24, disclosing the main cast, additional staff details, and the anticipated premiere date in April 2024.

Makoto Furukawa will be taking the lead as Sōsuke Kaburaya, supported by Hinaki Yano as Sara Da Odin and M.A.O as Livia Do Udis. The A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime will be directed by Masafumi Sato, known for his work on "Drug Store in Another World" and "Denki-Gai," and is produced by Synergy SP and Studio Comet.

The noteworthy staff behind the A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime includes Takuya Hiramitsu as the sound director and Jinnan Studio for sound production. Yomi Hirasaka himself will oversee the series scripts in collaboration with Kenichi Yamashita, while Kazuhiro Fukuchi is tasked with character design.

Expand Tweet

The narrative of A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime revolves around Sōsuke Kaburaya, a destitute detective who encounters Sara Da Odin, a magical princess from another realm, during a routine tailing mission. As Sara adapts swiftly to contemporary Japan, a female knight named Livia Do Udis also finds herself in this world, relishing an unexpected life of homelessness.

The A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime follows the dynamic interactions of these characters, including a robust lawyer, a religious leader, and a divorce agent. Yomi Hirasaka and Kantoku initiated the light novel series in October 2021, with the fifth volume released in July 2023. Kōtarō Yamada launched a manga adaptation in September 2022, with the third compiled volume hitting shelves on November 10.

The upcoming A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime adaptation is poised to bring this intriguing tale to a broader audience, combining humor, fantasy, and the exploration of cross-dimensional eccentricities.

Final Thoughts

Sara Da Odin as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Comet)

In conclusion, the highly-anticipated anime adaptation of A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics promises an engaging blend of humor and fantasy. Directed by Masafumi Sato and animated by Studio Comet, the series boasts a talented cast and production team. While the narrative explores cross-dimensional eccentricities, the total episode count remains undisclosed.