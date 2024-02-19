A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime reveals more cast and new key visual ahead of Spring 2024 release

On February 19, 2024, the official anime website for A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics revealed the key visual for its upcoming anime adaptation. Alongside this visual release, the website also revealed more cast and staff members who will be taking part in this anime adaptation.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics is based on a light novel series of the same name, written by Hirasaka Yomi and illustrated by Kantoku. The authors of A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics are famous for another light novel series named A Sister's All You Need, which has also received an anime adaptation and was animated by SILVER LINK.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics releases key visual for its anime adaptation

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics key visual (Image via SynergySP & Studio Comet)

The key visual for A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics featured the majority of the cast that will be present in the anime series. The main character trio includes the blonde female named Sara de Odin, the silver-haired female named Livia de Udis, and the only male character in the key visual, Sosuke Kaburaya. The voice actors for characters other than these three were also revealed alongside the visual release.

Brenda Aisaki will be voiced by Numakura Manami (Kohaku from Dr. Stone), Yuuna Naginawa will be voiced by Yuki Takada (Elma from Kobayashi's Dragon Maid), Haruka Neya will be voiced by Mizuki Mano, Nogami Minami will be voiced by Fujita Akane (Sagiri from Eromanga Sensei), and lastly, Priketsu will be voiced by Taichi You (Souma Hiro from Fruits Basket remake).

Some additional staff members were also revealed, which include Takumi Echizen as the art director, Shintaro Sekai as the director of photography, Hidaeki Miura as the editing person, Ryouta Katsuta and Maki Yamamoto as the color designers, and Hayato Numajiri as the CG director.

Nichion will be the music producer, accompanied by Misaki Umase, Tsugumi Tanaka, and Hanae Nakamura. The series will be animated by SynergySP and Studio Comet. SynergySP is famous for animating anime series like Girlfriend Girlfriend and many other series. The series will be released in April 2024.

What is A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics about?

The anime is a comedy-supernatural series that is centered around Sousuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who is chasing a target one day as he crosses paths with Sara, an otherworldly princess who can use magic.

These two eventually start living together in Sousuke's place, and Sara adapts to the culture of modern-day Japan pretty quickly. Following Sara from the other world is Livia, a female knight, who also arrives in this world and starts living as a homeless person in search of her princess.

The anime adaptation for this light novel series was announced on July 6, 2023.