Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san announces anime adaptation

Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san is set to get an anime adaptation and the news was confirmed on Wednesday after the release of the sixth volume of Michiro Ueyama's manga.

It is also worth taking into account that Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san, also known in English as The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess, is still an ongoing series and that six volumes might not be enough to make up for an anime season. However, considering that a studio has not been confirmed yet, it is fair to assume that the project is still in its early stages.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san series.

Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san is going to get an anime adaptation

It was recently confirmed that Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san is set to get an anime adaptation after the release of the sixth volume of the manga. Furthermore, it's worth noting that there is currently no confirmation regarding the studio involved in the project, the release date, or the staff members who will be part of the title.

It is likely that the studio for the adaptation hasn't been chosen yet and there is also a good chance that the staff involved are waiting for the series to have a bit more source material to adapt. As of this writing, six volumes may not be sufficient for the title to be adapted into an anime.

The premise of the series

Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san, also known in English as The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess, tells the story of a worker in his fifties known as Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, who one day meets with a car accident and dies. However, he comes back to life in a fantasy world as the daughter of a duke and begins to commit a lot of heinous crimes.

Now known as Grace Auvergne, she is part of an academy and engages in various activities that become a source of comedy in the story. It is a fairly straightforward isekai series with a clear approach and formula, which is something that may or may not appeal to a lot of people.

As mentioned earlier, there is no further information about the project beyond the confirmation of its anime adaptation. However, additional details are expected to be announced in the coming months.